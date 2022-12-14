Broncos Veteran QB Contingency Options for 2023

The Denver Broncos need insurance next year in the event that Russell Wilson again fails to launch.

On more than one occasion, I've discussed that the Denver Broncos are most likely stuck with Russell Wilson in 2023, even if other changes happened with the team.

However, I've also mentioned that the Broncos may have to move on from Wilson after 2023, even if it's a painful move because the team can't get locked into that 2025 salary that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

Therefore, going into 2023, the Broncos need a contingency plan regarding the quarterback position. Part of it can be addressed through a draft pick (though probably one in the later rounds), as well as a veteran.

The reason is this: If Wilson struggles to open 2023, you bench him as soon as possible before he suffers a significant injury. You then need somebody with some starting experience to take over, so you have the best chance to win games and figure out if your new coaching staff can get the job done.

And though Wilson is coming off his best performance of the season in a 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it wasn't always a pretty showing. The Broncos can't assume that things will turn around in 2023 — they need a quality backup option in place.

I'm going to review the quarterbacks that are either set to become free agents, or who could be available through future roster cuts or trade.

I will not discuss players who will be paid as starters next season, such as Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, and Jimmy Garoppolo. Instead, the focus is mostly on younger players who will likely serve as backups in 2023.

Let's first go over the free agents who will likely have to take backup roles.

Baker Mayfield | Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft looked like he was on his way to stardom in his third season, but injuries and other factors led to Mayfield's play declining. He was then traded to the Carolina Panthers, who waived him earlier this month, and later claimed by the Rams, where he immediately started (and won). Mayfield has talent but also requires a coaching staff to deal with his ego. That may differ from the type of QB the Broncos want to have in a backup role. Furthermore, Mayfield would want to stay with the Rams and raise his value in 2024 or get another opportunity to start if Matthew Stafford gets injured again. Sam Darnold | Carolina Panthers Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Another highly-drafted quarterback from the 2018 class, Darnold, spent three seasons with the New York Jets and never lived up to his draft status. He was traded to the Panthers in his fourth season and has yet to do much better. At this point, Darnold will have to settle for a backup role. It's hard to envision any team thinking he can be a starter going into 2023. That should keep his asking price down. The question to ask is whether you want to have a backup who plays a different style of ball than Wilson. If you didn't say no to Darnold, but because you'd have to run a different offense for him, you may want to think about other options. Teddy Bridgewatr | Miami Dolphins JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK Bridgewater has shown he can be a decent-but-not-great starting quarterback in his 10 seasons in the NFL. Including the stint with the Broncos in 2021, after George Paton acquired him in a trade with the Panthers. Though Bridgewater has shown he can be a capable player, even if limited, it's unclear whether he would want to return to Denver after his short stint in 2023 However, Bridgewater might find the next coaching staff appealing and be open to giving it another shot. While I don't think he's likely to come back to Denver, I won't rule him out just yet. Daniel Jones | New York Giants © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Jones is another former first-round pick who has yet to live up to his draft status. In his first year under new head coach Brian Daboll, things did look different earlier this year. However, Jones has yet to be able to keep it going. It's clear at this point that he has a limited ceiling as a starter and may be better off in a backup role. But it's worth asking whether Jones wants to enter a situation where he is competing for a starting job. That, in turn, drives up his asking price. While I wouldn't rule him out, I'm not convinced he'll want to go to a team where he's immediately designated the backup. Taylor Heinicke | Washington Commanders Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Heinicke has gained notoriety in his time with the Commanders, which includes starting in a playoff game in 2020. The Commanders retained him on a two-year deal, and, once again, he's taken the starting position after Carson Wentz struggled, then got injured. If Heinicke were to hit free agency, there would no doubt be plenty of teams interested in him. While Heinicke is limited in terms of talent, he's been effective, and his teammates like to play for him. With that said, it won't surprise me if the Commanders keep Heinicke on another short-term deal that pays him more than his current salary. While Heinicke would be my top choice for a backup behind Wilson, I'm not counting on the Commanders letting him leave. Gardner Minshew | Philadelphia Eagles Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports It wasn't that long ago when 'Minshew Mania' was a thing after the 2019 sixth-round pick started for the Jacksonville Jaguars and put up some impressive numbers. But the Jaguars didn't see him as the long-term option and, ultimately, drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. The Jags then traded Minshew to the Eagles, where he's been the backup for the past two seasons. What remains to be seen is whether Minshew would instead enter a situation where he can compete for a starting job. However, if he's okay with being a backup, he should be high on the Broncos' list. Mason Rudolph | Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Rudolph has spent five seasons with the Steelers, mostly as the primary backup to Ben Roethlisberger pre-retirement. The Steelers gave Rudolph a two-year extension in 2021, even as Roethlisberger returned for another season. This past season, the Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky as the short-term starter, then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round. That led to Rudolph moving to third on the depth chart. Rudolph's ceiling is that of a backup, but he's shown he can be a solid one. While he may not be the best of the players who could hit free agency, Broncos fans shouldn't rule him out. Jacoby Brissett | Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Brissett isn't far removed from his time with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started 15 games in 2017, then 15 in 2019. However, he was limited as a player and has since moved on. Brissett was the Dolphins' backup in 2021, then the Browns' backup this season. While Deshaun Watson served his suspension, Brissett started 11 games, and while the Browns didn't win many games, they were productive primarily on offense. Brissett, combined with the right coaches, can be productive, even if he's limited. And because he's a backup at this stage, he shouldn't be that expensive. That makes him a top option for the Broncos. Now let's go over the quarterbacks, which there are rumors that teams may move on from them after 2022. QBs Who Could be Moving On Zach Wilson | New York Jets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft has already lost his starting job. After just 20 starts in two seasons, the Jets benched Wilson after he seemed dismissive about mistakes he made during a Week 11 loss. The Jets don't appear interested in starting Wilson again, so he could appear on the trading block. He could be a fallback option if Russell Wilson struggles in 2023. However, it may be better for Zach Wilson to go to a team that will likely have a new coaching staff. Also, it would cost the Broncos a draft pick to acquire him when they prefer to save that pick to draft a QB. Marcus Mariota | Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons this season, but Atlanta has decided to go with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder for the remainder of the year. Because Mariota would carry a cap charge of $14.5 million in 2023, the Falcons might release him if they like what they see from Ridder. Mariota could then be an option in free agency. Though Mariota hasn't been great this season, he's been decent, and the Broncos wouldn't have to make too many adjustments if Wilson were to struggle in 2023. Mitchell Trubisky | Pittsburgh Steelers Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year contract but took the aforementioned Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft. Trubisky has made several starts, but the Steelers are likely to move forward with Pickett in the future. That could mean the Steelers cut Trubisky if they don't think he's worth the $8M base salary he's due in 2023. He becomes another option for the Broncos to consider if he's released. The issue with Trubisky is that he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, so he may not be the best backup option. Between him and Mariota, it's Mariota who might be the better option, even if Trubisky is younger. Matt Ryan | Indianapolis Colts Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Colts traded for Matt Ryan during the offseason, hoping he would give them a reliable starter. That didn't come to pass — though Ryan has played better than Russell Wilson overall, Ryan needs to play better. He's due a $29M salary in 2023 and has a $10M roster bonus due March 19, at which time that and his remaining salary become fully guaranteed. Therefore, there's a good chance he'll be cut. However, Ryan doesn't make as much sense as he's a backup to Wilson. Between Ryan's age and the fact he plays a different style of football, the Broncos could fair better looking for another backup option. Carson Wentz | Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Wentz had failed to make an impact since his second season in the NFL when he was on pace to win MVP. The Commanders acquired him in a trade this past season, but injury stalled his momentum. Though the Commanders have since activated Wentz from injured reserve, there's no guarantee he'll take the starting job from Heinicke. Furthermore, there's no guarantee he's on the roster in 2023 when he's due a $26M salary. While he will likely be let go, I only include Wentz on the list for the sake of being comprehensive. Wentz has some talent but lacks something between the ears. I'd rather not add Wentz if he's released. Bottom Line Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Brissett may be the best option for the Broncos to consider as a backup. However, if Mariota is released, he should also be on the list.

The same goes for Heinicke if the Commanders let him hit free agency. Minshew also needs to be considered, and Denver should consider Jones if he comes at the right price.

But the Broncos must add a better backup QB on the roster. While Wilson played better in his last two games, it's uncertain that he can bounce back in 2023.

The Broncos need a reliable option to take over in case Wilson doesn't improve, and there should be plenty of options out there.

