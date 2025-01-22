ESPN: Broncos 'Ideal Fit' for RB Aaron Jones in Free Agency
The Denver Broncos promise to take a "measured" but potentially "aggressive" approach to free agency when the NFL's annual signing period kicks off in March. The goal this spring is clear: improve the supporting cast around budding franchise quarterback Bo Nix.
To that extent, ESPN's Benjamin Solak recently named former Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones as an "ideal fit" for the Broncos — assuming he reaches the open market.
"Denver will start to elevate their offense at running back, where their rotation has been lacking a reliable grinder who can handle 15-plus touches per game. Aaron Jones, should he become available, is an ideal fit on a front-loaded three-year deal," Solak wrote Sunday.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones is coming off a solid 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings in which the 30-year-old workhorse converted 255 carries into 1,138 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, adding 51 catches for 408 yards and two receiving scores. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 20 RB among 57 qualifiers.
A 2017 fifth-round pick, Jones spent the first seven years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, compiling more than 8,000 yards from scrimmage and 63 total TDs across 97 appearances, including 85 starts.
Jones is arguably the top RB scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, though Spotrac estimates his annual market value at a modest $5.6 million.
The Broncos have a projected $39.8 million in available salary cap space and are fully expected to overhaul their backfield — leading rusher Javonte Williams won't be re-signed — after finishing with the league's 21st-ranked ground offense in yards per attempt this season.
"I don’t know if we ever found that right," head coach Sean Payton said last week of having a bell-cow back. "I understand the committee. I’m used to having two [running backs]. We’re going to have more than just one back. We’re going to stack that position group. It’s too hard in our league to play with just one, rarely does a team do it. Occasionally it happens. Certainly we’ll have a chance to evaluate when we get to the offseason evaluation process where we feel like we are at with each position, certainly that’s an important position."