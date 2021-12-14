If the Broncos are lucky enough to be in the running for either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, which veteran quarterback would make the most sense?

The fan base received some encouragement when it was leaked that Russell Wilson purportedly includes the Denver Broncos among four NFL teams he is interested in joining — if traded. Wilson has control over where he goes due to a no-trade clause that reports claim he'd be open to waiving to land in Denver.

Since Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback capable of taking them to the Promised Land. After six seasons of average-to-below-average play at the most important position, rumors have been running rampant about potential quarterback trades in the Mile High City.

Broncos Country would love it if the team found another quarterback who could follow in the footseps of John Elway and Manning and ride off into the sunset as a winner of the Lombardi Trophy.

On draft night, there was a major rumor about Denver having a trade in place for Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and now with the news about Wilson, the options are starting to look better for the Broncos to find that elite passer to turn their fortunes around. If the decision comes down to Rodgers vs. Wilson, which should the team choose?

Acquiring either quarterback via trade will require significant draft capital. This article will not address the nuances of such a trade because there would likely be little difference in the asking price will be to acquire either quarterback.

However, I will determine which quarterback would be the correct choice for the Broncos.

The Better Passer

When evaluating the two quarterbacks based on their ability to pass the ball, Rodgers has the advantage. This does not mean that Wilson isn’t elite, just that Rodgers is just better.

Looking back at quarterback history since 1960, Rodgers has three seasons in the top-100 all-time when adjusting for era. One of those came in 2020, his most recent MVP season.

Rodgers also has a season in the top-10. He's won three MVP awards, placing him behind only Peyton Manning for the most all-time.

Wilson has zero seasons ranked in the top-100 passing campaigns, adjusted for era. In fact, he only has one in the top-300 all-time.

Answer: Wilson is good, but by most statistical measures and by watching the film, Rodgers is the better passer.

The Better Runner

Rodgers is no slouch when it comes to mobility. He's good at scrambling for first downs and buying time with his feet, but Wilson is a far better runner.

The Seattle Seahawks have designed runs for Wilson and have utilized him in the zone-read offense often. This has resulted in 4,639 career rushing yards over his 10-year career, including 849 yards in 2014.

Rodgers has a significant number of yards as well but doesn’t come close to Wilson. He has 3,347 career rushing yards but has played significantly longer.

Answer: Wilson has the advantage when using his legs. The big question is, at 33 years old, how many more times would a team want him to run?

The Better Winner

Right or wrong, winning is attributed to the quarterback. Quarterback is the most important position on the field and the de facto leader of the team. Winning games can indicate a 'clutch' factor. Which of these two QBs has the advantage?

It's too close to call. Rodgers has won 67% of the games he has started, has produced only three losing seasons, has led his team to the playoffs 10 times, and has a Super Bowl ring.

Wilson has won 66% of his games. 2021 will most likely be his first losing season, he's led his team to the playoffs eight times, and also has a Super Bowl ring.

Answer: In a head-to-head matchup in the playoffs, both have a victory over the other. Both players have a history of winning and when examining the winning quality, it is equal.

The Age Factor

In the past, quarterbacks had a shelf life that meant their careers were over by their mid-30s. Some made it to their late-30s, but that was atypical.

With all the rule changes and how the game is now played, quarterbacks can play much longer. Tom Brady is an example of extreme longevity, but he is definitely an outlier. However, it is getting tougher to determine just how long a quarterback can play.

Rodgers is 38 years old while Wilson is 33. From a pure age perspective, Wilson has more time left in the league. Nobody knows how long they will play or want to play, though.

Both have indicated a desire to stay in the league for a few more years and both are probably seeking one more championship before retiring.

Answer: The age factor obviously goes to Wilson due to his youth, but with the caveat that he isn’t operating more designed running plays. He has been very durable, but the more times he's hit, the more likely he is to sustain major injury.

Longevity would also go out the window if either one secured another ring right away. Would Wilson or Rodgers continue playing in the NFL if they won another championship? I am inclined to say no.

The Best Option

Either Rodgers or Wilson in Orange and Blue would be a huge victory. The Broncos would become immediate Super Bowl contenders and with this roster, they'd likely be favorites to win it all.

Both are elite quarterbacks and if either came to the Mile High City, he'd be welcomed with open arms. But which one would make the most sense for Denver?

Due to his youth, I'm inclined to go with Wilson but his biggest advantage on the field in this comparison is his running ability. The pure passing advantage goes to Rodgers and as these QBs age, that'll be the major skill needed to survive, thrive, and compete in the NFL.

Answer: Rodgers, but not by much.

