Drew Lock Leads New Broncos-Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal

If not Russell Wilson, who reportedly is willing to facilitate a deal to the Mile High City, it very well could be Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking the Denver Broncos next season.

The long-fabled trade for the superstar signal-caller is being ratcheted up yet again, with Bleacher Report's Chris Roling arranging a marriage that "should happen" in 2022.

"Denver, desperate to keep pace with Kansas City in the AFC West arms race, could cough up two firsts and two thirds, plus [Drew] Lock, to make it work," Roling opined earlier this week.

How desperate? Desperate enough to soon float a "substantial offer," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in September. How substantial? "The Broncos are gearing up to get Aaron Rodgers," radio personality Dan Patrick heard in November, citing the team's current surplus of pending draft capital — 11 total choices, including at least four within the top-100.

The Broncos possess the requisite ammunition (two second-rounders, two thirds), salary-cap space (projected $48 million), and a cunning general manager (George Paton) whose talent-laden roster is a legitimate QB away from competing for division, if not Super Bowl titles.

The circumstances also align, as Rodgers tentatively is expected to depart Green Bay next offseason and supposedly will be able to hand-select his future destination.

"While the Broncos don't have a Davante Adams (who does?), they do have Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton, plus a defense that lets up just 18.2 points per game, the league's third-best mark," noted Roling.

Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, continues to perform at the highest of levels, throwing for 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only four interceptions through 11 games of his age-38 campaign. The Packers are 9-3, cruising toward a top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Of course, Rodgers won't hurt for suitors if/when he exits Titletown. The same organizations whom Wilson is rumored to be eyeing (Giants, Saints), among others, figure to toss their hats into the No. 12 sweepstakes. Meaning the Broncos could face a historic bidding war not dissimilar to the 2012 Peyton Manning saga.

As ever, stay tuned. This story isn't dying — it's only growing more virile.

