Report: Aaron Rodgers Finalizing Deal for 2021 Season

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are on the precipice of an agreement that would ensure the disgruntled MVP quarterback remains in Titletown in 2021 — and possibly beyond — according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms that are close to convincing Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it," Schefter reported Monday, referring to the terms as "concessions."

He clarified: "It is not done yet, and Rodgers still hasn't left California, but both sides are hoping to finalize the agreement shortly, per sources."

Schefter acquired the list of concessions Green Bay purportedly floated to Rodgers' camp in order to "alleviate" his issues with the organization and ensure the 37-year-old does not opt to hold out into the regular season or (temporarily) retire, as has been rumored.

* The 2023 year in Rodgers' contract -- the last one in his current deal -- would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future. * The Packers would agree to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season. * Rodgers' contract would be adjusted with no loss of income to give the Packers more cap room now. * Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' issues with the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers — whose restructured deal includes no additional or guaranteed money — will have "a say in his future in 2022 and 2023." In other words, he becomes the sole proprietor of his own fate. The sides essentially agreed to put off the divorce until next offseason, or perhaps the following year, depending on how this season goes.

The Packers retain their future Hall-of-Famer for The Last Dance, and that future Hall-of-Famer receives sufficient ego assuaging in the meantime. Everybody wins. For now.

As for the Broncos, the long-speculated frontrunner in the Rodgers trade sweepstakes, their interest apparently never evolved further than due diligence despite continual reporting to the contrary.

It'll be Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater under center in the Mile High City.

Until it isn't.

If it isn't.

"Per sources, Broncos had monitored Rodgers drama this offseason but never engaged in talks w/Packers, who consistently sent message they wouldn’t trade MVP," 9News' Mike Klis explained Monday. "All systems go at UCHealth Center for Lock or Bridgewater in 2021. As for Rodgers, wait til next year. (Or not)."

