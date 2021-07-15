Report: Broncos Learn of Twist in Aaron Rodgers Trade Saga

There now is a "slightly growing sense" among those in NFL circles that Aaron Rodgers will quarterback the Green Bay Packers in 2021, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday.

"Fowler noted that he spoke to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel Rodgers will return to the Packers because of his competitive nature and the fact that he has few other options if he wants to play in 2021," according to Bleacher Report.

Disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers, purportedly for reasons other than money, Rodgers has threatened to hold out into the fall or even walk away from the game unless his wishes — whatever those might be — are assuaged. He is said to feel crossed by Packers CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

But as Peyton Manning recently volunteered, the longer this saga drags on, the better the odds of Rodgers returning to Titletown, eschewing a rumored trade to the Denver Broncos.

"My gut is he's not coming to Denver," Manning said Monday. "My gut is Denver's gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you gotta kinda know what your plan is, you can't be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season."

In his most recent public remarks, Rodgers claimed he'll "figure things out in a couple weeks," right around the time the Packers are slated to begin training camp (July 28), coincidentally enough.

As of this writing, and though much — much — still could change, it appears former Green Bay exec Andrew Brandt has the best read on the situation regarding the reigning league MVP.

"My Aaron Rodgers opinion update is the same as it's been all year: The Packers won't trade him in 2021," Brandt tweeted on July 7. "Aaron can't trade himself. Aaron won't retire. Some contract accommodation- financial, length or both- will be made. The Packers will trade him in 2022."

