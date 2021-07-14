Peyton Manning: 'Gut' Feeling Broncos Won't Trade for Aaron Rodgers

The million-dollar question enveloping the 2021 Broncos — is Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver? — has an answer, courtesy of franchise legend Peyton Manning.

No.

"Obviously, I hope he plays somewhere this year," Manning said Monday on MLB Network, via NFL.com. "The fact that Aaron Rodgers might not play this year, I can't fathom it. He's too good of a player. Too fun to watch for the fans. I personally hope it's in Green Bay. That's what I see him as. I hope they can kinda make amends and work [it] out. That team is so close, if he were to leave there it'd be a major change, obviously, for them.

"My gut is he's not coming to Denver. My gut is Denver's gonna have Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater be their quarterback. At this point, you gotta kinda know what your plan is, you can't be having a new quarterback three weeks before the season."

Manning's retort echoed that of numerous Broncos players prompted in recent months about the growing possibility of playing alongside Rodgers, who, disenfranchised in Green Bay, supposedly pegged Denver as his preferred landing spot.

Less than 24 hours prior, star pass-rusher Von Miller addressed what he's heard concerning Rodgers' status and the Broncos' interest in foregoing a summer-long Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater starting quarterback competition.

"First and foremost, I’m comfortable with Drew, I’m comfortable with Teddy. G.P. (George Paton) and John Elway, if A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job," Miller told 9News' Mike Klis on Sunday.

"John Elway, he’s done a great job of working the big-time guys before -- Peyton and DeMarcus and Aqib -- all these other guys. So if there’s a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can’t, I’m comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They’ve impressed the hell out of me, and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs.

"So I’m super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it’s looking bright for us."

Previous reports indicated July 27, the start of Packers training camp, as the next deadline ahead of a potential trade. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, Rodgers simply "doesn't want to be there," the result of deep-seated yet still-undisclosed problems — "this isn't a money issue," per Schefter — with both Packers CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Media-created trade proposals sending the MVP to the Mile High City nevertheless continue. On Monday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon floated a "hypothetical" scenario in which Denver surrenders Lock, wide receiver K.J. Hamler and two first-round draft picks in exchange for Rodgers.

But take it for what it's worth: Peyton's prediction, though more unpopular, remains likelier to transpire.

