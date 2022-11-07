Broncos Update OLB Baron Browning's Injury Status at Titans

The Denver Broncos have emerged from their Week 9 bye and are set to embark on what head coach Nathaniel Hackett calls "a new season." At 3-5, the Broncos have very little margin for error down the stretch if the team wants to end its six-year playoff drought.

After trading away team captain and rush linebacker Bradley Chubb last week, the Broncos will need the second-year Baron Browning in the lineup with a trip to take on the Tennessee Titans next on the schedule. Browning missed Denver's Week 8 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hip injury.

Will Denver get Browning back this week?

"Baron is going to be day-to-day," Hackett said on Monday. "He’s trending in the direction that we want him to be in to hopefully be able to get in this game. We will just have to play it by ear.”

With fellow rush linebacker Randy Gregory not quite ready to return off injured reserve, Browning headlines the Broncos' pass rush. Behind him is rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto, who has flashed as a quarterback predator, as well as newcomer Jacob Martin (acquired via trade last week), and Jonathon Cooper.

For his part, Martin is ecstatic to be back in the Mile High City. Hailing from Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Martin has returned home.

“It was a tremendous opportunity," Martin said on Monday regarding his trade from New York to Denver. "I was excited to be back home. I had the chance to hang out with some of my old high school buddies over the bye and just talking to them about how we always talked about or dreamed about playing here in Denver. Now that it’s here, it’s super surreal, [I’m] super excited and I couldn’t be happier.”

The week of preparation for the Titans is just getting underway, so with Browning day-to-day, we'll continue to monitor the practice report and pass along further updates on his prognosis.

