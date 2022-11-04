Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return

A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker.

The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart is injured.

Randy Gregory, signed to a big free-agent deal this past offseason, has been on injured reserve for more than a month, while Baron Browning missed Denver's Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hip injury. Surely, if Paton is so confident in the Broncos' rush linebacker room, both guys must be headed back to the lineup following the team's bye, right?

"I'm not entirely sure on Baron and Randy," Paton said on Tuesday following the Chubb trade. "I think Baron will be ready, but we'll see how the next week goes. Randy, I believe he’s going to take a little more time than that.”

Gregory suffered a scary knee injury in the same game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders that cost the Broncos running back Javonte Williams for the season. Williams' injury was season-ending, but Gregory's turned out to be less severe, though he hasn't played since Week 4.

That was always the big concern with paying Gregory — his availability. Whether it be his history of getting suspended or his injury-prone label, the Broncos rolled the dice a little by signing him to a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Gregory produced two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first quarter of the season, and with Chubb now collecting mega-bucks in Miami, the Broncos are going to need him back in the lineup as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Browning has appeared in seven games this season with two starts.

With 2.5 sacks, and seven QB hits, Browning has exceeded expectations after being moved from inside to outside linebacker. The Broncos need him back on the field.

While the availability of Browning and Gregory is still up in the air, the Broncos will have to rely upon rookie Nik Bonitto and second-year rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper to bridge the gap. Helping in that endeavor will be veteran Jacob Martin, whom the Broncos acquired via trade from the New York Jets the same day Chubb was dealt.

