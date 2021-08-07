Broncos Acquire Former Ravens LB

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos Claim LB Barrington Wade, Waive WR Warren Jackson

More roster movement.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos continue roster-tinkering ahead of next Saturday's preseason debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday, the Broncos were awarded rookie linebacker Barrington Wade off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

Wide receiver Warren Jackson was waived in a corresponding move.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wade entered the NFL this past April as an undrafted free agent. He participated in the Ravens' offseason program and the start of training camp prior to Friday's pink slip.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender was a three-year contributor at Iowa, where he totaled 23 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack across 33 career appearances.

"Excellent athlete who plays much more physical than his 232 pound frame would suggest. Underrated option for day three in this class," Mile High Huddle analyst Zach Hicks wrote in April.

Wade, 23, will slide in as linebacker depth while ILBs Josey Jewell (groin), Justin Strnad (muscle cramps), and Baron Browning (knee) rehab minor injuries. The Broncos also have Curtis Robinson and Josh Watson at the position, both of whom assumed first-string reps during Saturday's practice.

Jackson joined Denver this offseason as a UDFA. The Colorado State product, however, failed to gain any legitimate separation among the club's stacked WR corps. He's the second wideout chopped in as many days after Amara Darboh was released Friday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Garett Bolles, Bradley Chubb
News

Fangio Reacts to Brawl Breaking Out on Day 9 of Broncos Camp

GettyImages-1331713650
News

Broncos Acquire Former Ravens LB

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) raises his arms to the fans during training camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Von Miller Breaks Down Why he Believes Broncos Will 'Win a Lot of Games'

Denver Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (90) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex.
News

DL DeShawn Williams Reveals Broncos' Secret to Leading NFL in Tipped Passes

Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) during an offseason workout at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Vic Fangio Heaps Big Praise on Broncos' Rookie S Caden Sterns

USATSI_16476691
News

Broncos Cut Veteran WR Before First Preseason Game

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during an offseason workout at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 8: Drew Lock Edges Out for the Win

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after making a tackle for a loss during the first quarter of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Shelby Harris | DL

Denver Broncos players look on during training camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos 53-Man Roster Projection a Week into Training Camp