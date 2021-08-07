Broncos Acquire Former Ravens LB

The Denver Broncos continue roster-tinkering ahead of next Saturday's preseason debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday, the Broncos were awarded rookie linebacker Barrington Wade off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

Wide receiver Warren Jackson was waived in a corresponding move.

Wade entered the NFL this past April as an undrafted free agent. He participated in the Ravens' offseason program and the start of training camp prior to Friday's pink slip.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender was a three-year contributor at Iowa, where he totaled 23 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack across 33 career appearances.

"Excellent athlete who plays much more physical than his 232 pound frame would suggest. Underrated option for day three in this class," Mile High Huddle analyst Zach Hicks wrote in April.

Wade, 23, will slide in as linebacker depth while ILBs Josey Jewell (groin), Justin Strnad (muscle cramps), and Baron Browning (knee) rehab minor injuries. The Broncos also have Curtis Robinson and Josh Watson at the position, both of whom assumed first-string reps during Saturday's practice.

Jackson joined Denver this offseason as a UDFA. The Colorado State product, however, failed to gain any legitimate separation among the club's stacked WR corps. He's the second wideout chopped in as many days after Amara Darboh was released Friday.

