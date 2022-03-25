The Denver Broncos have undergone a sea change since 2022 began. First, a new head coach was hired in Nathaniel Hackett, a high-energy and dynamic offensive-minded coach replacing the defense-oriented, stodgy Vic Fangio.

That was a precursor to what has since been a veritable whirlwind at Broncos HQ with nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson being acquired via trade from Seattle, along with a grip of excellent free-agent signings highlighted by edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

With Hackett incoming, his new system came along with him. That scheme includes a zone-blocking rushing attack that demands different traits and skill-sets from its offensive line.

The Broncos made a couple of moves during the first week of free agency, acquiring former Green Bay reserve guard Ben Braden and former San Francisco depth tackle Tom Compton. This past week, the Broncos landed a familiar face in offensive lineman Billy Turner.

A former Bronco himself, Turner spent the past three seasons in Green Bay with Hackett and a pair of Denver's new coaches in offensive coordinator Justin Outten and O-line coach Butch Barry. The familiarity with all three coaches was key to Turner re-signing with the Broncos but it was his special connection with Hackett that really sealed the one-year deal.

“Football aside, as people, I wanted to play for coach Hackett, I wanted to play for coach Outten, and I wanted to play for coach Barry,’’ Turner told 9NEWS' Mike Klis. “I love all those guys as people. I’ve played for all of them at one time."

Turner is very, very close with Hackett and his family, as the veteran lineman revealed to Klis.

“Hackett, I consider one of my best friends. I love him as a friend," Turner told Klis. "I know his wife and his kids and I love them all. They are some of the best people in the world. Not just football. People you meet in life. Hackett is one of the best people I’ve ever met, football or otherwise. I’ve had conversations with him about everything. Life, not football. I love the guy. He’s one of my better friends.”

Turner, now 30 years old, was originally Miami's third-round draft pick back in 2014 out of North Dakota State. He bounced around the NFL a little bit before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in 2016.

From there, Turner carved himself out a role in Denver and started 11 games his final season back in 2018. He hit the open waters of free agency in 2019 at which point, then-GM John Elway and the Fangio regime let him defect to Green Bay for a lucrative contract.

That's where the Hackett/Turner magic started. Turner would go on to start 43 games for the Packers, mostly at right tackle — helping to keep Aaron Rodgers upright on the way to back-to-back MVP awards for the star QB.

When it comes to Turner's connection with Hackett, their close friendship comes as no surprise. In fact, knowing the type of guy Hackett is, I'd bet that there are many, many players, coaches, assistants, cooks, cleaners, equipment guys (you name it) — who consider him one of their closest friends.

Hackett is the genuine article. We knew Wilson's presence in Denver would serve as a recruiting lightning rod but perhaps fans and media alike slept on how much of a draw Hackett would be for prospective free agents and assistant coaches.

Now, the Broncos get to team Wilson up with Hackett and for the first time in his storied career, the accomplished veteran QB will have an offensive-minded head coach who not only believes in him (as Seattle's Pete Carroll did) but will go to great length to cater to his strengths, build a complementary supporting cast, and put him in the best position to succeed.

The AFC West offseason arms race has been a sight to behold but the Broncos are building something special with Hackett and Wilson in the vanguard, leading this team into a new era. What better way to exorcise the dark and bitter demons of the post-Super Bowl 50 demons?

