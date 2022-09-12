On Monday, the Denver Broncos got some good news when we learned that outside linebacker Randy Gregory and wide receiver KJ Hamler — both of whom were listed on the injury report as questionable — will play vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Shortly thereafter, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that starting right tackle Billy Turner will not start in Denver's 2022 debut.

"Broncos RT Billy Turner, who is questionable (knee), just isn’t ready yet from what I’m told. He won’t start tonight vs the Seahawks," Palmer tweeted.

Thanks to the intrepid reporting of 104.3 The FAN's Orlando Franklin, we learned that it will be Cam Fleming who starts at right tackle in place of Turner, not Calvin Anderson.

Other Broncos insiders have since confirmed Franklin's report. So, what'll Denver's starting five be in Seattle?

Left tackle: Garett Bolles

Left guard: Dalton Risner

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz

Right tackle: Cam Fleming

The Broncos' new offensive line will be tested tonight by a Seahawks defense that could be playing inspired football. While the Broncos have been careful not to give their opponent any additional motivation in the press, the Seahawks have upped the ante by smearing quarterback Russell Wilson, while head coach Pete Carroll put out a call for the '12s' (Seattle fans) to bring the boos on Monday night.

Wilson is sure to bring some inspired football, but you know the old saying: the opponent gets paid, too. How will this new O-line, without its starter at right tackle, hold up in such an environment?

Only time will tell.

