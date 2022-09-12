Report: Broncos' Hamler, Gregory Expected to Play vs. Seahawks

Each side of the Denver Broncos' ball will be near full strength for Monday night's season-opening tilt at Seattle.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler and outside linebacker Randy Gregory — both listed as questionable — are expected to start against the Seahawks.

Hamler is almost a calendar year removed from sustaining a torn ACL and hip dislocation, maladies that landed the third-year wideout on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp. In August, he was removed from the list and played in Denver's preseason finale versus Minnesota, tallying three catches for 18 yards.

Hamler will operate as the No. 3 WR behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy but, more importantly, The Big Play Guy for new quarterback Russell Wilson, who's making his orange-and-blue debut.

"He feels every bit himself out there speed wise," Palmer reported.

Gregory, meanwhile, underwent shoulder surgery following the 2021 campaign to repair a long-standing issue with his rotator cuff. This came to light in March upon Gregory defecting Dallas for Denver and inking a $70 million free-agent deal to bookend OLB Bradley Chubb.

"It was something that I was dealing with for two, maybe three years now," Gregory said of his shoulder on Aug. 15. "It got to the point where it was hindering my play, so it was definitely something important to do long-term for the team. I got it taken care of and I’m glad it’s in the past. I’m still working through some kinks, but I should be ready to go.”

Although a boost for the on-field product, considering the nature of their respective injuries and head coach Nathaniel Hackett's language, it's fair to wonder whether Hamler and Gregory will be pitch-counted (read: rep-restricted) as the Broncos kick off their 18-week docket.

“We are still working through it all," Hackett said Saturday.

