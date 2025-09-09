Bo Nix Addresses Turnovers as 'Sophomore Slump' Concerns Mount Across NFL
Having secured an opening-day win, the Denver Broncos will be working to eradicate the turnover-prone tendencies on display vs. the Tennessee Titans. Next week's trip to face the Indianapolis Colts will doubtless find head coach Sean Payton and his coaching staff working double time to eliminate such blunders on offense, which the Broncos' elite defense was fortunately able to overcome.
None of this even mentions Payton's foibles, as he struggled to get the play-calls into Nix in a timely manner in Week 1, leading to a penalty and a rushed offense at the line of scrimmage. After the game, Payton vowed he'll "be better."
"There'll be a lot for us to correct and work on, looking at the film tomorrow, and then we'll get ready," Payton said post-game. "But I think tomorrow in our league is extremely important. These next three or four Mondays and how quickly we can accelerate the learning curve, make the corrections... It'll be critical."
Some view Week 1's action across the NFL as an extension of the preseason calendar, although these games actually count. Still, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was in no mood to make excuses for himself after throwing two uncharacteristic interceptions and losing a sloppy fumble.
"You don't ever want to throw interceptions, but when you do, as tough as it is, you just have to move on and respond with positive plays after that," Nix said post-game. "Both times, I thought I had decent vision, just was a 50-50 that didn't go our way. [I] probably shouldn't have thrown both of them."
Nix may be a second-year pro, but he's wise enough to know that a deep dive of the film will help him avoid making the same mistakes again, and he can't always rely on the Broncos' defense to bail him out.
"You live and learn. Sometimes you can be a little too aggressive, and I was too aggressive," Nix said. "I just ultimately have to be smarter than that and take care of the football, especially with our defense. As well as they're going to play this year, I can't put them in bad spots."
Run Game Answers the Bell
Only in the second half did things get going on the ground through the Broncos' new running back duo, RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins. The rookie, Harvey, displayed his chops on a spectacular 50-yard scamper.
While Harvey's big play and Dobbins' 19-yard touchdown gave the Broncos' offensive line a boost and ultimately the win, right tackle Mike McGlinchey was focused on the costly turnovers after the game. However, the veteran trenchman is confident the Broncos will right the ship.
"They brought a lot of pressure. I just didn't think we got into enough of a rhythm offensively in the first half to commit to running the football, to impose our will on that team," McGlinchey said. "We turned the ball over far too much. We didn't allow drives even to get started by not converting first downs. Four turnovers is egregious, and that has to stop... Thank God we have the defense we do, and we'll get it cleaned up for next week."
McGlinchey is correct; this result might have been different if the vaunted Denver defense hadn't come up with six sacks in a performance that served to put the NFL on notice. Of course, leaders like McGlinchey and Nix are taking accountability for the Broncos' spluttering performance on the offensive side of the ball, which is an encouraging tone to set moving forward.
'Sophomore Slump' Whispers Pick Up
Finding a little context over the next few days will be absolutely crucial. The sky-is-falling narratives flow more freely when a team puts itself in an early Super Bowl window and starts the season as inconsistently as the Broncos did.
NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha was quick to reprise the "sophomore slump" murmurings after Nix's lackluster initial showing.
"As for the Broncos, they were supposed to have the easiest game of these three teams, a home opener against the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall pick in this year's draft," Chadiha wrote. "Denver's vaunted defense did its part by forcing four turnovers, but the problem is that second-year quarterback Bo Nix committed three of his own (two interceptions and a fumble) in the 20-12 win. As much as the Broncos are excited about that defense, they aren't going anywhere if Nix falls into a sophomore slump."
Nix will have to remain philosophical about the inevitable ups and downs that go with playing the quarterback position at the highest levels. Suffice it to say, all eyes will be on Denver's second-year quarterback next week at Lucas Oil Stadium to see if he pulls out of this early slump.
"I think I'm tougher on myself now because you know better," Nix said. "I've had some experience, and I've had what not to do. Every year of my career I've thrown a pick probably. As much as I'm going to try in the future, I'm probably going to throw one every year. Just have to limit them, and hopefully I'll stay at two for a while."