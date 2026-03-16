Broncos' Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

It's safe to say that nobody saw the Denver Broncos' initial approach to free agency coming. That's why it's called unprecedented, after all.

Not only has GM George Paton made signings in the first week of free agency since arriving in Denver in 2021, but the Broncos have also been active in each of Sean Payton's first three offseasons as head coach.

At the NFL Combine in late February, Paton said the Broncos will be "aggressive" in their approach while maintaining a "measured" balance in their decision-making. Yeah, that was clearly GM-speak. Either that, or the Broncos failed miserably in implementing their plan.

"I think I said in January that we are going to be urgent and aggressive in our approach [with] no stone unturned. We are looking at everything," Paton said. "Then yet, you have to be measured and selective and make the right decisions. You can’t just go crazy just because you became three points from the Super Bowl. We’ll be aggressive in that approach, but really measured and try to make sound decisions.”

The only activity the Broncos have participated in since last Monday is the re-signing and tendering of their own free agents. That's not nothing, but it's a far cry from anything remotely approximating "aggressive."

So, entering the second week of free agency, what have the Broncos gotten right and wrong? Let's break it down.

Right: Re-Signing Several Key Free Agents

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's not sexy, and it certainly doesn't help turn page views, but the Broncos have made some good decisions in the free agents they've re-signed. Not everyone will agree with each player they've brought back, and several of these deals have been heavily criticized.

But re-signing running back J.K. Dobbins , linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, and ponying up to tender cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian at the second-round level were all the right moves.

The Broncos believe they can keep Dobbins healthy with a full offseason in their player wellness/strength and conditioning program. And he has already proven that, when healthy, he's one of the NFL's most efficient and productive backs.

It's a gamble, but it could pay off if the Broncos are right. Last offseason, the Broncos signed three injury-prone players, again betting on their program to keep them on the field. They were right on two of the three.

Strnad and Singleton both received a raise and the Broncos were right to give it to them. Strnad is still ascending, while Singleton is an experienced team captain who finally found his full football footing down the stretch after missing most of the previous season with a torn ACL.

Palczweski proved his value last season when Ben Powers went down. Re-signing "Palcho" was a no-brainer.

And doing the right thing with McMillian was good to see. He earned that tender, which will pay him $5.75 million this season — an enormous raise for the former college free agent.

Wrong: Overpaying Adam Trautman

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

I will die on this hill. Regardless of how the Broncos and Trautman try to gaslight, he's not one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends. He's a liability as an in-line blocker, more often than not. Sometimes he gets a win, but even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.

Despite this, the Broncos not only re-signed him but also gave him a significant raise. Trautman garnered a three-year, $17 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed. Not the wisest expenditure of resources.

And the worst thing is how Trautman's return and new paycheck affect the Broncos' likelihood of looking outside the building for true upgrades at tight end. But hey, David Njoku is still out there, and the Broncos are reportedly still monitoring the tight end market.

Right: Not Overpaying an Outside RB

The Broncos were reportedly involved in conversations with Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne, but backed away when the costs skyrocketed to $14 million and $13 million per year, respectively. That was the right thing to do, especially with the team's commitment to bring Dobbins back.

Wrong: Missing Out on Reasonable Priced RBs

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Broncos reportedly weren't even interested in Tyler Allgeier, who signed with Arizona for $6 million per year. Allgeier would have been a great complement to Dobbins as a first- and second-down runner, and one heck of an insurance policy. Rico Dowdle would have been an option in this vein, too.

I get it; the Broncos view RJ Harvey as their Dobbins insurance. That, again, is misguided, though, because Harvey was one of the least efficient down-to-down running backs in the NFL last season after Dobbins went down and the Broncos had to rely on their rookie to carry the load.

It's one thing to believe in the continued development of players recently drafted, but it's another altogether to bet on it. That's not to say that Harvey won't develop and eventually blossom into a true three-down running back, but with the Broncos having only two years left of cost control on Bo Nix, now is not the time to be frugal.

Now is the time to go all in while your franchise quarterback is cheap.

Right: Letting John Franklin-Myers Walk

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I understand why the Broncos chose to let Franklin-Myers go. They already have a ton of money tied up on the defensive line, and they stand to gain a mid-round compensatory draft pick for JFM, who signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Wrong: Letting the Comp Formula Dictate the Vision

Many believe that Denver's relative inactivity is because the team is trying to protect the future comp picks it'll get for JFM and safety P.J. Locke, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, the comp formulas must always be factored into the decision-making, but not at the expense of missing out on the opportunity to acquire impact players while you're still in a Super Bowl window with a young, cost-controlled quarterback.

The comp picks the Broncos are in line for won't be usable until 2027. So, in essence, it's sacrificing the present for the future, while still expecting to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.

Right: Keeping the Band Together

The Broncos had one of the NFL's best rosters last season. They were one Nix injury away from a Super Bowl berth. But it's not as if the Broncos didn't have warts.

The Broncos are right to prioritize the retention of such a good roster last season. But there must be balance in all things.

This team lacked offensive playmakers, specifically, but this free-agent approach shows no recognition of that reality on the part of the decision-makers. It's great that the Broncos believe in their young skill players, like Harvey and wide receivers Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr., but expecting them, to a man, to turn some massive collective corner at exactly the same time — while you're in a Super Bowl window?

A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships. Nix has already proven to be that tide. Look no further than the 24 wins he's delivered since arriving as a first-round pick in 2024.

With Nix under center, the Broncos rocketed out of the NFL doldrums they'd occupied for the better part of the decade. Nix has delivered an AFC West crown, two playoff berths, a playoff win, and had this team on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

But even with Peyton Manning as the man under center, the John Elway-led Broncos were smart enough to handpick the right free agents to augment the impressive arsenal 'The Sheriff' helped to develop. Think Brandon Stokley, Wes Welker, Emmanuel Sanders, and Owen Daniels.

Two of those guys helped the Broncos get over the hump in 2015, winning Super Bowl 50.

Wrong: Neglecting Bo Nix

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Again, Nix won't be cheap forever. The Broncos have two years left, and then his payday is coming, and it's going to be the most expensive quarterback contract in team history.

Nix has already proven his worth. He's done more with less than perhaps any quarterback from that 2024 draft class that was replete with first-round signal-callers.

Imagine what Nix could do with one or two additions to his arsenal. That thought should inform the Broncos' decision-making, especially given the time crunch the team is in regarding Nix's upcoming payday.

Instead, the Broncos have signaled a keen willingness to simply run it back. There's always the 2026 draft, but this hyper-conservative approach is poised to put undue pressure on the coaches and the rookies set to be drafted at the end of next month.

The Takeaway

Free agency is meant to fill immediate holes so that teams can not only be more disciplined with their draft boards but also avoid reaching for players based on need. The Broncos are bucking that NFL convention like they know something we don't.

Heck, maybe they do. But the Broncos sure aren't trying to telegraph that knowledge to anyone.

In the meantime, the Broncos have gotten worse on paper. They've re-signed or tendered 17 of their own free agents, but this team has lost two key players to free agency and released linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

I'd call that a personnel deficit in comparison to the Broncos' roster composition at the end of the 2025 season. It's hard to believe that's acceptable to the Walton-Penner ownership group. Sean Payton must be one heck of a salesman.