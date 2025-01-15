Broncos Can Look to 1984 as Offseason Road Map to Next Level
If history does indeed repeat itself, fans can rejoice in what is to come for their beloved Denver Broncos. The similarities between the Broncos' 1983 and 2024 seasons are reason for optimism.
If the Broncos can make similar changes in the offseason that occurred after 1983, the franchise will have laid the foundation of continued success just like that team.
The first similarity is obvious: the Broncos had a shiny, new first-round rookie quarterback at the helm. John Elway and Bo Nix are different signal-callers, but they both showed promise as the franchise leader in their respective inaugural seasons.
Elway struggled more as a rookie, but getting starting NFL experience helped him ascend to higher heights in his next season. The same is likely for Nix.
With rookies leading the Broncos, both did enough to get the final spot in the postseason only to have an early exit because their weaknesses were exposed by their playoff opponent. Like 1983, this season’s squad lacked enough playmakers at wide receiver, had a lackluster tight end room, an anemic rushing attack, and a less-than-optimal run defense at times.
Back in 1983, the Broncos had reliable pass-catcher Steve Watson as their only true weapon. The rest of that group was filled out by an aging return specialist in Rick Upchurch, and rookies Clint Sampson and Zach Thomas.
The 2024 squad had Courtland Sutton as its No. 1 weapon, along with returner sensation Marvin Mims Jr., who's still learning to be impactful on offense, and rookies Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin. Neither group struck fear in the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators.
Here's when and how things changed for the '80s-era Broncos. Consider it a road map for the 2025 squad.
'84 Broncos Added TE Help
The solution in the ’84 offseason was to bring in a reliable pass catcher to pair with Watson so that the Broncos' rookies could develop. It wasn’t a perfect solution but it did help Elway improve significantly on a lackluster rookie season. In the 2025 offseason, the Broncos must find a playmaker to add to the squad while letting Mims and the two rookies from last year improve and take that next step in their careers.
The Broncos' tight end group was also lackluster in both of these seasons. As the franchise did in the ’84 draft, adding Clarence Kay, the 2025 Broncos need to find a tight end who can make a difference. Optimally, it would be a draft pick to grow with Nix but a free-agent pickup or a trade for a playmaker at the position would also work.
Over the next two offseason, the Broncos drafted two of the 'Three Amigos' — Vance Johnson in '85 and Mark Jackson in '86. Ricky Nattiel arrived in '87.
Run-Game Overhaul
Even though Dan Reeves’ offense had a smash-mouth approach to the running game, he could not get this part of the offense going. In 1983, it ranked 23rd in the league, and it doesn’t take an expert to see that the 2024 Broncos struggled on the ground as well.
When the next season came around, Sammy Winder had the best year of his career while playing an entire season and was accompanied by backups who contributed when called upon. Gerald Wilhite nearly doubled his rushing production from the year prior.
The 2025 Broncos must approach this offseason with a mindset of improving the running back group, which is currently a mix of capable role players with no true bellcow.
Improved Run Defense
Finally, the ’83 squad struggled to stop the run, and that weakness was exposed in the playoff game. The 2024 group fared better against the run but struggled to stop their opponent’s ground attack several times during the season. That deficiency came back to haunt them in the postseason.
In ’84, the Broncos didn't add any key defenders who made a significant difference right away, but they did improve to a top-five run defense. Whether it was a change in focus or attitude when attacking the run, that same thing must happen in 2025.
Vance Joseph’s defense tends to be pass-focused, and his run defenses have ranked outside the top 15 in the last three seasons. There must be an attitude change to avoid being run over in the playoffs next season.
The Takeaway
The Broncos are only a few key players away from becoming a true contender. They can build on a successful 2024 season by adding a playmaker to the wide receiver and tight end group.
Finding a dominant running back would be nice, but the Broncos do need to find a player who can grind out yards — at least a guy who can produce a 100-yard game a few times a season. With a full quiver of draft picks and healthy salary-cap space, the Broncos are poised for an offseason that addresses the deficiencies of this roster.
