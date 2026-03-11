Broncos S P.J. Locke Sends Message After Joining New Team

The Denver Broncos still have yet to acquire an outside player, but they did lose an in-house free agent on Tuesday as safety P.J. Locke agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, reuniting with former Broncos secondary coach Christian Parker, now Dallas' defensive coordinator.

The deal, which will become official on Wednesday, is reportedly worth $5 million for the 2026 season.

Shortly after the news broke, Locke took to social media to express his appreciation for his seven-year stint in the Mile High City.

"Broncos Country, For the past 7 years you guys have made Denver feel like home for my family and I," he wrote on X. "Things didn’t work out business wise, but just know you guys hold a very very special place in my heart that I can’t put into words. From the coaches, front office, friends, teammates and all the other relationships that were built. It’s hard moving on from that for sure, Trust me. We love you guys and wish the best of luck to everyone. Much Love, P.J. Locke III #6."

An Underrated Tenure

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Locke developed from a strict special-teamer into a solid backup defender and, finally, into a capable spot-starter at safety. He totaled 174 tackles (110 solo), 11 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one interception across 90 career games, including 26 starts.

It was Locke — not All-Pro S Devon Key — who stepped into Brandon Jones' full-time role opposite Talanoa Hufanga when Jones was lost for the season in December. The Texas product notably made a clutch interception of Josh Allen amid Denver's playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"I think the games that we had, that game actually, that last year playoffs, prepared us for this entire season," Locke said after that win. "Just being in those critical moments, I think a lot of guys stressed out. Things got tight and we started to try to do too much. All those one score games, we started to get a little bit more (of a) catalyst each game, each time we won. So we get to the playoffs, it’s the same situation. It’s the same team that we lost to last year, we’re a catalyst now. Obviously, it went both ways. It was a great team win, but we were prepared for it.”

Impact of Loss

With Locke no longer in tow, it's next-man-up on the Broncos' depth chart behind Hufanga and Jones (provided he returns to full health). That means Devon Key or JL Skinner could get the first crack at becoming the new third-string safety.

It's also possible, if not probable, that Denver addresses the position via next month's NFL Draft, for which they currently hold the 30th overall selection. ESPN's Mel Kiper recently predicted the team will use its first-round pick on Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

“The Broncos have two solid safeties in Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, so this pick might not reap immediate rewards. But neither did the Jahdae Barron pick last April,” Kiper wrote on Feb. 24. “Denver is planning ahead in the secondary and building something there, as coach Sean Payton focuses on keeping this defense strong.

“McNeil-Warren is a bit of a sleeper right now, but I think he could have been a top-15 pick had he played for a Power 4 team. His performance against Kentucky at the beginning of the season got my attention. He had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in that game. His tape shows real speed to the football, and he has five interceptions and 12 forced fumbles over his four-year career.”