It's time to preview how the Broncos' defense will really shape up in 2022 with multiple acquisitions made in free agency and the NFL draft.

Every Denver Broncos fan has their eyes focused on the offense and understandably so. The team traded for a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, which naturally created a lot of excitement.

However, the Broncos' defense is deserving of some fan excitement, too, because this unit is poised to have a great season. It could be one of the best units in the NFL, if the health of the players holds up.

There are some players with elite-caliber potential on this side of the ball, but the inability to stay healthy has derailed their respective progress into elite status. If these players finally make the leap, this defense will be loaded.

Furthermore, the Broncos' defense will not have to carry an inept offense as it has done the past few seasons. With that comes the freedom to play riskier which means there could be more opportunities to take the ball away from opponents.

Takeaways have been this team’s Achilles heel in the past two seasons. The 2022 defense should rectify that imbalance.

Who starts at each position and what's the 10,000-foot view of the Broncos' defense? Let's dive in, while also examining Denver's special teams unit at the end.

Defensive Line Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports This group could surprise and be one of the top units in the NFL. That is, if health permits. The Broncos have a solid group of starters on the defensive line and the rotation should be stronger than it has been in years. Dre’Mont Jones has been a solid player and is on the verge of moving into elite status. He provides a good interior pass rush, but needs to finish more often. D.J. Jones was the best signing of this offseason. His combination of power and athleticism makes him a solid run stuffer with the ability to get after the passer in spurts. Expect this to be his best season. Mike Purcell has not lived up to the contract he signed with the Broncos, but that is due to injury. If he can stay healthy, he will team up with the two Joneses to form a dynamic D-line. Landing the backup roles will be a dogfight between DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Harris and rookie Eyioma Uwazurike. This battle will determine the rotation and whoever wins, it'll form a solid group that can give the starters a breather. Starters Dre’Mont Jones : A fantastic pass rusher from the interior on the verge of a big breakout season statistically

: A fantastic pass rusher from the interior on the verge of a big breakout season statistically D.J. Jones : A free-agent pickup from San Francisco, he will shine on the Broncos' defensive line

: A free-agent pickup from San Francisco, he will shine on the Broncos' defensive line Mike Purcell: Injuries are the only thing holding back this run-stuffer Backups DeShawn Williams : He delivered in stretches last season and performed well in his few starts

: He delivered in stretches last season and performed well in his few starts Eyioma Uwazurike : This massive rookie has incredible length, good leverage and is the future of the D-line

: This massive rookie has incredible length, good leverage and is the future of the D-line McTelvin Agim: This is a make-or-break year for a player with potential as an interior pass rusher Not Making the Cut Jonathan Harris : He's been a decent backup for the Broncos when healthy, but with the talent on the line, he will be the odd man out

: He's been a decent backup for the Broncos when healthy, but with the talent on the line, he will be the odd man out Marquiss Spencer : The 2021 seventh-round pick played only 14 snaps on defense and may wind up on the practice squad

: The 2021 seventh-round pick played only 14 snaps on defense and may wind up on the practice squad Matt Henningsen: This rookie is a brawler who needs development and will likely spend time on the practice squad Rush Linebackers USA TODAY Sports This is the first offseason in a decade without Von Miller. It will seem strange without him, but the Broncos are trying their best to make due. Denver spent money in free agency and used a draft pick to help ease the pain of Miller being elsewhere. If the potential those players carry is fully realized, the team will not suffer. Bradley Chubb could be an elite player, but his career has been marred by injury. If he is fully healthy, the Broncos may get the player they saw when they drafted him No. 5 overall. In a contract year, he needs a productive season. On the other side of Chubb is newcomer Randy Gregory. He has shown tremendous pass rush ability, but has not had the production to match. He has also missed more games than he has played due to suspensions and injuries. The Broncos gave a large sum of money this offseason to a risky free agent. Gregory has to have the best season of his career to reduce fears of being another big free-agent bust. The edge depth has not yet decided, but one of those backups will be second-round selection Nik Bonitto. He has speed off the edge and if he can build more strength and work on his counters, he can be an elite edge rusher in the future. The curious move of Baron Browning to the edge puts him in a full-blown competition with Malik Reed for that final spot in the position group. Starters Bradley Chubb : If he can stay healthy, he is due for a monster season

: If he can stay healthy, he is due for a monster season Randy Gregory: His potential is significant, but he has missed more games than he has played due to injury and suspensions Backups Nik Bonitto : Loads of potential and with some development, he could be a force

: Loads of potential and with some development, he could be a force Baron Browning: The move to edge could be big for this former inside linebacker, but he has to beat out Reed for that spot Not Making the Cut Malik Reed : A solid player who may be off the team due to Browning’s move, a valuable player who provides a good pass rush

: A solid player who may be off the team due to Browning’s move, a valuable player who provides a good pass rush Jonathon Cooper : A surprise last season and an incredible story, but he will be a victim of the numbers game

: A surprise last season and an incredible story, but he will be a victim of the numbers game Aaron Patrick : A practice squad player and a long shot to make the team but his special teams prowess could be his ticket

: A practice squad player and a long shot to make the team but his special teams prowess could be his ticket Jonathan Kongbo : A former first-round CFL pick

Christopher Allen: A productive in college, but draft stock was hurt due to injury, he is a practice squad candidate Inside Linebacker Getty The return of Josey Jewell from injury is a boon for the Broncos' defense. He is a leader who can get the defense in the right position. Jewell's instincts and lateral movement are a huge asset in the middle of the field. Next to him is the big question mark after the move of Browning from inside linebacker this offseason. Last season this position group was riddled with injuries in the middle. The defense saw seven starters rotate through the inside linebacking corps. Even with health holding up, this unit has question marks. The Broncos brought in Alex Singleton from the Philadelphia Eagles and he has been a solid tackler in the past two seasons. His work against the run has been solid, but there are still questions about his ability in coverage. A surprise could be Jonas Griffith, who put together four really good games to end the season in 2021 and it could be a preview of things to come. However, it is a small sample size, so there is concern that it cannot be replicated for an entire season. The Broncos have few proven options behind these three. Starters Josey Jewell : The 40-yard dash has little to do with how good an inside linebacker is and Jewell is the epitome of that statement, a force in the middle

: The 40-yard dash has little to do with how good an inside linebacker is and Jewell is the epitome of that statement, a force in the middle Alex Singleton: A tackling machine, who could find himself on the sideline on third down Backups Jonas Griffith : A long, rangy type player who could have just scratched the surface of what he can do last season

: A long, rangy type player who could have just scratched the surface of what he can do last season Justin Strnad: He makes the cut by default as a decent special teamer who has shown he lacks the instincts to thrive on defense Not Making the Cut Barrington Wade : When called upon to play defense season, he did not play well

: When called upon to play defense season, he did not play well Kana’i Muaga : An undrafted college free agent is a long shot to remain with the team

: An undrafted college free agent is a long shot to remain with the team Kadofi Wright: Intriguing player who could see the field after development on the practice squad Secondary USA TODAY Sports When the offseason began, this unit looked like it may be the weak link of the defense. However, the front office did a nice job of bringing in players and although there are questions remaining, it should be a solid unit that blends youth and experience. Patrick Surtain II is a star in the making. His rookie campaign was incredible and with another season of NFL experience under his belt, he should be in the conversation for All-Pro awards. Across from Surtain is another holdover from last season in Ronald Darby. The performance of the secondary was a night-and-day difference when he was on the field versus when he was injured. He is a solid player to line up opposite Surtain. The Broncos brought in K’Waun Williams to play the slot corner. He is physical, especially for his size, and breaks on the ball well. After these three, the players will be in a dogfight for the backup roles. Michael Ojemudia has the inside track, but the team invested in two draft picks this season at the position, so nothing is certain. Playing free safety is All-Pro Justin Simmons, who should have a big season in this new more aggressive defense. The Broncos brought back Kareem Jackson to team up with him for one final season. Jackson lays the wood and is a solid leader on the team. Behind these two stars is second-year player Caden Sterns. He was a rookie sensation last season and should only get better. He was also a surprise in the takeaway department, making the most of his limited snaps. The final spot on the roster is up for grabs. The two leading candidates are rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell and P.J. Locke. It will be a fight to the finish. Starters Patrick Surtain II | CB : A future perennial All-Pro at cornerback

: A future perennial All-Pro at cornerback Ronald Darby | CB : If he can avoid the injury bug and play a full season, he will have a big year

: If he can avoid the injury bug and play a full season, he will have a big year K’Waun Williams | CB : Small in stature, but plays much bigger

: Small in stature, but plays much bigger Justin Simmons | FS : A leader of the team who's totaled 14 interceptions in the last three seasons

: A leader of the team who's totaled 14 interceptions in the last three seasons Kareem Jackson | SS: One last season in Denver for this big hitter and leader Backups Michael Ojemudia | CB : He has potential, but needs to stay healthy and develop to be a viable option

: He has potential, but needs to stay healthy and develop to be a viable option Damarri Mathis | CB : The fourth-round pick will get a chance to stick on the roster, has speed and ball skills

: The fourth-round pick will get a chance to stick on the roster, has speed and ball skills Blessuan Austin | CB : If healthy, he will be a surprise because of his significant amount of potential, but has massive durability concerns

: If healthy, he will be a surprise because of his significant amount of potential, but has massive durability concerns Caden Sterns | S : A really good season for the fifth-round rookie last year and the future at safety

: A really good season for the fifth-round rookie last year and the future at safety Delarrin Turner-Yell | S: His size, speed, and athletic ability will win the battle against Locke for the final spot Not Making the Cut Faion Hicks | CB : A seventh-round selection had some buzz about his play in OTAs, a practice squad candidate

: A seventh-round selection had some buzz about his play in OTAs, a practice squad candidate Essang Bassey | DB : He looked like a solid developmental project, but there are too many corners on this roster

: He looked like a solid developmental project, but there are too many corners on this roster Donnie Lewis, Jr | CB : He has bounced around practice squads and he may end up there again

: He has bounced around practice squads and he may end up there again Ja’Quan McMillian | CB : A ballhawk with potential after some development time

: A ballhawk with potential after some development time P.J. Locke | S : A solid special teams player, but the Broncos have invested draft picks in the safety position

: A solid special teams player, but the Broncos have invested draft picks in the safety position Jamar Johnson | S : He had the potential to pair with Sterns to be the future safety duo, but he just could not get on the field

: He had the potential to pair with Sterns to be the future safety duo, but he just could not get on the field J.R. Reed | S: A hood special teams player who was signed during the offseason, but with the safeties on the team, he is a long shot to stick Special Teams Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports We cannot lose sight of the third unit. Special teams should be vastly improved this season just for the sake of a change in coaching. The kicking game was solid last season, but the coverage units have to be improved. Brandon McManus, the only player left on the team from Super Bowl 50, is an accurate kicker with long-range. He's one of the better kickers in the NFL. Sam Martin was a serviceable punter, but the Broncos brought in competition this offseason in Corliss Waitman. Jacob Bobenmoyer has been a solid long snapper. The return game is up in the air, but the Broncos drafted Montrell Washington in the fifth round for those duties. If he can prove sure-handed, the job is his. Starters Brandon McManus | K : His strong leg could win a game or two this season

: His strong leg could win a game or two this season Sam Martin | P : Most likely this incumbent gets the role, but the Broncos should be looking for an upgrade

: Most likely this incumbent gets the role, but the Broncos should be looking for an upgrade Jacob Bobenmoyer | LS : A reliable player who can get down the field to make tackles

: A reliable player who can get down the field to make tackles Montrell Washinton | PR/KR: He was drafted for his return duties and there is nobody as dynamic as him on the roster for that role Not Making the Cut Corliss Waitman | P: He has bounced around from team to team the past two seasons, has good hang time on punts, but struggles with other areas Predictions & Awards Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Record : 11-6 (1st in AFC West)

: 11-6 (1st in AFC West) MVP : Patrick Surtain II

: Patrick Surtain II Rookie of the Year : Nik Bonitto

: Nik Bonitto Breakout Player : Josey Jewell

: Josey Jewell Sack Leader : Bradley Chubb

: Bradley Chubb Interception Leader : Justin Simmons

: Justin Simmons Best Offseason Addition: D.J. Jones

Bottom Line

The Broncos'2022 defense will be a surprise top unit in the NFL if it can remain healthy. It will be more aggressive and will give the offense more opportunities with an increased takeaway total.

The defense will be a good complement to the offense and the special teams will do its part this season after failing badly the past few years.

