Broncos Release 2024 Regular-Season Schedule
The Denver Broncos' 2024 regular-season schedule has been officially released — after it was leaked by OzzyNFL early on Wednesday. The Broncos posted their 2024 schedule in an X post on Wednesday night.
- Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 4: at New York Jets
- Week 5. vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 7: at New Orleans Saints (TNF)
- Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 10: at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 11: vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 13: vs. Cleveland Browns (MNF)
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 18: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
We've known for a few months the opponents on Denver's 2024 schedule, we just haven't known the order of the games. As the offseason has marched ahead, the marquee matchups became clear, and there are quite a few. Now we know exactly when they'll be.
Off the bat, it's the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson grudge match in Week 2. That's followed by a rematch with Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets (if he's still the OC) in Week 4. Payton's return to the Bayou comes in Week 7 with a Thursday Night Football tilt with the Saints.
There are definitely some tough matchups, but the Broncos' strength of schedule is .495, which ranks as the 20th-hardest. In other words, sitting in the offseason, Denver's schedule currently shapes up as a middle-of-the-road level of competition, which could come as a welcome reprieve after being dealt top-5 toughest strength-of-schedules over the last few years.
But it's the NFL. And in the NFL, parity reigns supreme. That's part of what makes it so compelling. Worst-to-first stories abound annually, and predicting which teams will be the toughest and easiest can be fraught with peril. See: Texans, Houston (2023).
The NFL gave the Broncos just two nationally televised games, which may come as an insult to fans, but it's a blessing in disguise. The truth is, the Broncos have not done well on national games of late, and with Wilson jettisoned, Bo Nix will have earned back the national limelight.
That's okay. Let 'em sleep.
Not getting their bye until Week 14 is brutal. May as well not even have a bye if it's coming that late. It kind of defeats the purpose of a bye, but it is what it is. So be it. Hopefully, Payton can find a way to make it work for the Broncos and maybe give them a competitive advantage of sorts if the team is relevant down the stretch.
