Broncos Finally Make Actionable Move with LB Drew Sanders

The Denver Broncos have designated linebacker Drew Sanders to return from injured reserve, the NFL transaction wire showed Saturday (first reported by 9NEWS' Mike Klis).

Denver now has 21 days to activate Sanders to the 53-man roster or leave him on IR for the remainder of the postseason.

According to The Denver Post's Luca Evans, Sanders engaged in a "light walkthrough" with the team as they begin preparations for next week's Divisional Round playoff matchup.

A 2023 third-round pick, the oft-injured defender has yet to appear in a game this year after tearing a tendon in his foot at the onset of training camp last July. He was shelved on short-term injured reserve but ultimately missed the entire regular season.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in November that he's hopeful Sanders can make his debut at some point this season.

“Yes. It’s going to be later, but yes," Payton told reporters on Nov. 26. "We monitor the progress. [Vice President of Player Health & Performance] Beau [Lowery] goes through the report. I don’t have the game, and honestly the same can be said with [RB J.K.] Dobbins.”

If activated, Sanders would provide useful depth at the linebacker position with starter Dre Greenlaw still ailing a hamstring injury. Greenlaw, who hasn't played since Week 16, is expected to return in time for the Divisional.

“Yes, I think we see most everyone back," Payton said Friday.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41) advances a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Refresher on Sanders

Some in Broncos Country might have forgotten about the 67th overall selection in the 2023 draft. And that's because he's appeared in only four games since the start of the 2024 campaign, plagued by recurring foot injuries including an Achiles tendon issue (which he did not re-aggravate this year, per Payton).

What we do know about Sanders is that he's slated to play inside linebacker on a permanent basis after moonlighting at EDGE during his sporadic stints on the field in the past.

“Right now, inside—we are talking about [LB] Drew [Sanders]—and last year we went into the offseason with the EDGE idea," Payton said at the NFL Scouting Combine last February. "Then we have progressed enough to where he is going to work inside. It’s how the season finished, too. We are going to keep him right there.”