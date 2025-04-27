Broncos' Full 2025 NFL Draft Class Unveiled
The 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Denver Broncos came away with seven total selections. The Broncos defied much of the months-long outside expectation, sticking to their board and coming away with several gems.
Here's the full list of Denver's 2025 draft class:
- Round 1, Pick 20: Jahdae Barron | CB | Texas
- Round 2, Pick 60: RJ Harvey | RB | UCF
- Round 3, Pick 74: Pat Bryant | WR | Illinois
- Round 3, Pick 101: Sai’vion Jones | DL | LSU
- Round 4, Pick 134: Que Robinson | OLB | Alabama
- Round 6, Pick 216: Jeremy Crawshaw | P | Florida
- Round 7, Pick 241: Caleb Lohner | TE | Utah
The Broncos entered the draft with seven selections, and that's how many they made, but the Barron pick was the team's only original one after GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton executed a whopping five trades. Not known for being a trade-back guy, Payton's Broncos moved back multiple times, including twice just in Round 2 before selecting Harvey.
It was a draft that surprised almost all Broncos fans at nearly every turn, starting with the Barron pick. However, there's no doubt the Broncos came away with one of the best cornerbacks in this class.
Barron might immediately fit in as a nickel corner, which is a job currently held by Ja'Quan McMillian, but the rookie could also challenge Riley Moss on the boundary. It just depends on the team's vision for Barron.
The former Longhorn is versatile, feisty, and extremely smart. And he had great ball production at Texas, beating out the eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is handed out to the nation's best defensive back.
Barron can even play safety if the Broncos need him to. And there's a chance they might, considering the injury history of free-agent arrival Talanoa Hufanga.
The Broncos were linked to just about every running back in the 2025 class, but few predicted the team connecting with Harvey on Day 2. And yet, Payton saw something in Harvey that he had to have, pulling the trigger at No. 60 overall.
A 'joker' style running back who fits ideally with Payton, even if he's not exactly a bell-cow, Harvey rushed for 2,993 yards and 38 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry over his last two years at UCF. He also hauled in 39 passes over that two-year span for 505 yards and four additional scores.
He'll have to earn his spot, but Harvey immediately projects as Denver's RB1 ahead of Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. Bo Nix needed an explosive playmaker to complement him in the Broncos' backfield, and Harvey checks that box.
Speaking of weapons, the Broncos added to Nix's aerial arsenal with the selection of Bryant in the third round. Like Barron and Harvey, Bryant was a team captain who oozes leadership traits, and the 6-foot-2, 204-pound wideout isn't afraid to block.
"No block, no rock," Bryant famously said following his selection.
Bryant fits in as that X-type receiver with a bigger body that Payton covets. In New Orleans, Payton had Marques Colston and, later, Michael Thomas, the latter of whom was known as the "slant god."
In Denver, Payton has Courtland Sutton with Bryant to be groomed and deployed in the scheme. Bryant can go up and get the ball, and he excels at slants, using his body well to block out defenders for the ball.
When it comes to Jones, the Broncos actually traded up, relinquishing several draft picks, to secure him at the end of Day 2. With three players entering a contract year on the defensive line, the Broncos needed depth. Plus, in the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive clinic, dominating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it's all about defensive line proliferation.
Robinson will also contribute out of the gates, although it might be mostly on special teams to start. As a four-core special-teamer, he brings a lot of versatility to the Broncos and has multiple tools to rush the passer off the edge.
The Broncos are deep at outside linebacker, but they might end up carrying five on the active roster this season. That'll be easier to do with Zach Wilson now in Miami. The Broncos will probably only keep two quarterbacks on the 53.
If a team is going to actually invest a draft pick in a punter, Crawshaw is a very good bet. Easily the best punter in the 2025 draft class, I watched this kid put on a show for a week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, and suffice it to say, I came away impressed with his leg, accuracy, and control.
The Australia-born Crawshaw will compete with veteran Matt Haack, who recently arrived in Denver himself, for the punter gig. As a drafted punter, Crawshaw has the upper hand. But he'll have to go out there and prove it.
The Broncos punctuated their draft haul with the selection of Lohner. This was one of the most left-field picks Denver made in a draft that kept even the most plugged-in experts guessing. Lohner wasn't even on our senior draft analyst Erick Trickel's big board, and my guess is that he wasn't on many national media boards either.
But the former Utah tight end is a beast. At 6-foot-8, he's a former basketball guy (at Baylor), but he loved football. Former Broncos Pro Bowl tight end Julius Thomas was also a college basketball player, as were some of the all-time greats of this era, including Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, and Jimmy Graham.
The worst-kept secret in the NFL this offseason was the Broncos' need at running back and tight end, and while they ended up drafting one of each, neither was on the shortlist of expected candidates. Remember, the Broncos have their own big board, and the wise will trust the team's internal evaluations over media and fan mock drafts and rankings.
At the end of the day, Payton and Paton have earned the benefit of the doubt. So for those in Broncos Country who smack with disappointment or feel a pit of misgiving in their gut following this draft, take heart.
And trust in Payton.
You know, the guy who rebuilt the roster over a short two-year span, drafted a first-round quarterback, and proceeded to win 10 games with a rookie, and make the playoffs. Payton snapped the Broncos' years-long losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, as well as the brutal winning streak the Las Vegas Raiders had running, sweeping them in 2024, and ended Denver's eight-year playoff drought.
In Payton I trust.
