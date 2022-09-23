The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. With both teams sitting at 1-1 on the season, how will Sunday night's game shake out?

Let's go around the table to hear from our team of experts on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 3.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 0-2: The Broncos simply must play a clean game of football to beat the Niners. There are too many penalties, miscommunications, and generally sloppy play to trust that the Broncos will do that, especially given that the offense is struggling to get play calls in on time. Progress in these areas would be welcome, but in this game, the Jimmy Garoppolo-led Niners and more experienced coaching staff are likely to be too much.

Pick: Niners 31, Broncos 23

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-1: Another game in the national spotlight to sort out the ghosts in the Broncos' machine. If head coach Nathaniel Hackett is feeling the pressure, he is doing a good job of hiding it. On SNF, things start to click, and the edge duo of Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb deliver with lots of pressure on Garoppolo. It's close, but the Broncos prevail late.

Pick: Broncos 31, Niners 28

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 1-1: Sunday’s game is a defining moment in Hackett'w short-lived coaching career. He has talked a big game about improving the communication. He assures fans that it'll be better. If it isn't, Hackett could catch the wrath of Broncos Country early and often in this one. I'm betting things will be improved, and the Broncos finally get themselves a couple of goal-line touchdowns. The defense does enough to shut down this talented Niners' offense and win a close one.

Pick: Broncos 24, Niners 23

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 1-1: Two factors will determine whether the Broncos can earn a victory on the national stage on Sunday night. Stopping the Niners' potent run game has to be the priority on defense. But even more importantly, score touchdowns in the red zone by running the football.

Pick: Broncos 24, Niners 21

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 1-1: The Broncos have been the laughing stock of the league through the first two weeks, and coach Hackett has received the brunt of the criticism. He will use this game on SNF to quiet the noise and right the ship as the Broncos' offense finally executes in the red zone to lead them to victory.

Pick: Broncos 27, Niners 21

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-1: The Broncos can win this game at home if they can somehow fix their miscues. It’s a tall order to change all of them in a single week, but the Broncos do somewhat right the ship by being more disciplined and punching in a couple of red-zone opportunities to squeak out the victory.

Pick: Broncos 23, Niners 20

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 1-1: Hackett made himself into an NFL MEME. At some point, pride (if nothing else) must take over and inspire this coach to iron out the kinks. Against a familiar opponent, Russell Wilson finally pops as a Bronco. While it won't be a 30-point affair, Wilson leads the Broncos on three touchdown drives, while the defense forces Garoppolo into some bad decisions. The Broncos get their first interception of the season and win a relatively close one.

Pick: Broncos 24, Niners 20

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 1-1: Perhaps blinded by uncharacteristic optimism, I see a team who will play up to meaningful competition (we know the inverse is true). Especially at home. Especially in prime time. It’s going to be close, a hard-nosed defensive affair — so perhaps not the prettiest game. But Russ adds to his sterling career record against the Niners by doing just this much in the fourth quarter to spring the upset.

Pick: Broncos 20, Niners 17

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-1: The Broncos have played two subpar games so far, but at the same time, have a lot of correctable mistakes to make. If Denver can clean things up in the red zone, the points will follow. Denver’s defense has played well so far, but its tackling and discipline will be tested this week.

Pick: Broncos 26, Niners 20

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-1: The Broncos have to get things addressed with decision-making and communications, but if they do that, they can be a very good team. The Niners have talent, are expected to get TE George Kittle back, but could be without DL Arik Armstead. Garoppolo is a capable QB, so nothing can be taken for granted. This will be close throughout, but I'll give the Broncos the benefit of the doubt. How long that keeps happening, though, depends on the offense finishing drives and quicker coaching decisions.

Pick: Broncos 24, Niners 23

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-1: For the second time in three weeks, the Broncos are featured on prime time. For this contest, expect a competitive matchup between a host of talented players. However, Kyle Shanahan's experience overwhelms Hackett’s first-timer staff. The Niners win with a last-second field goal.

Pick: Niners 27, Broncos 24

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-1: This is the first true test of the season for the Broncos, and it's a daunting one when looking back at the first two debacles of the season. Unless they can figure out the mental mistakes and execute when it matters most, Denver doesn't have a shot at beating the Niners. Color me skeptical that they can get it done.

Pick: Niners 27, Broncos 20

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-1: The Niners can attack right where the Broncos are struggling the most. Their lapses on run defense play right to the Niners' hands. On top of that, Billy Turner or Cameron Fleming at right tackle will have their hands full with Nick Bosa. With all the mental mistakes the Broncos have from coaching on down, it's hard to see them walking out with a win. However, the defense is able to do enough and adds a takeaway or two to give the Broncos a boost and keep the the team with a perfect record when I'm in attendance.

Pick: Broncos 26, Niners 17

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 1-1: Coach Hackett needs to improve his clock management and cut down on penalties significantly if he wants to avoid being embarrassed for the second prime-time game in two weeks. Going against a veteran head coach in Shanahan and seasoned quarterback in Garoppolo this early in the season with all the discourse doesn't bode well for Denver. Please prove me wrong, Broncos.

Pick: Niners 23, Broncos 20

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!