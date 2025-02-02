Broncos 7-Round Post-Senior Bowl & Shrine Bowl Mock Draft
The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are two significant components of the NFL's draft evaluations. It's where teams get to see these All-Stars compete against NFL-caliber prospects.
The Denver Broncos had staff working as part of the coaching staff at both All-Star games, and over the years, the team has regularly dipped into the rosters from these two bowl games, especially the Senior Bowl.
So, for this mock draft, the selections are only prospects who competed in these two games. That means some popular options with Broncos Country, like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, aren't an option, which, by the way, is likely to be the case come draft day in April.
So, with that in mind, let’s get into the mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 20: Grey Zabel | IOL | North Dakota State | Senior Bowl
There aren’t many options that fit with the Broncos when you limit your options like I have, but there is one. Upgrading the interior offensive line may not be the sexy pick, but it's a good move to keep building the nest around Bo Nix.
Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth were serviceable at center, but Zabel would be a clear upgrade with the versatility to play multiple spots on the offensive line. By landing a center, the Broncos likely shore up their offensive line for two years, and they do it with a cost-controlled player being added to one of the NFL's highest-paid O-line units.
Round 2, Pick 52: Jack Bech | WR | TCU | Senior Bowl
Broncos fans covet a tight end, but we have to pass again. Bech would add a lot to the Broncos' receiver room by giving them a tough pass-catcher who is unafraid over the middle of the field and is one of the better blockers in the class. Bech blocks better than almost all of the tight ends that were available at this point in the mock.
The comparison of Eric Decker, and not in a bad way, was made, and it's easy to see how the Broncos can use this type of receiver to raise the floor in the room and give them a solid receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton while allowing Marvin Mims Jr. to be that gadgety-type weapon still.
Round 3, Pick 84: Devin Neal | RB | Kansas | Senior Bowl
Running back is a must-add position, and the Broncos should bolster the unit in both free agency and the draft. While Neal did have smaller-than-ideal hands, fumbling wasn't an issue in college, and you hope it doesn’t become one in the NFL.
He runs hard, with good quickness and solid vision, but also can be a threat working out of the backfield as a receiver. Pass protection creates some hesitancy here, but the Broncos must first focus on adding a playmaker.
Round 4, Pick 120: Terrance Ferguson | TE | Oregon | Senior Bowl
Finally, a tight end for Broncos Country, and a familiar face for Nix. Ferguson is a solid route runner with athleticism and a large catch radius. Work will be needed to improve his blocking, but there is a decent foundation on which his technique can be built.
Ferguson's familiarity with Nix can help him have some impact as a rookie working as a receiver type, but this is a pick more for 2026 and beyond than for this upcoming season, as tight ends rarely have a significant impact as rookies, although there are exceptions to the rule like Brock Bowers (a first-round pick).
Round 6, Pick 191: Yahya Black | IDL | Iowa | Senior Bowl
There isn’t much of a pass rush from Black, but he does fill a considerable need for the Broncos, even with their talented defensive line. While the Broncos had the third-best rushing defense in the NFL, they gave up explosives upfront, especially against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.
Black is a long and strong nose tackle who can help provide consistency in the middle against the run, which can help out those around him.
Round 6, Pick 196: Shamari Simmons | S | Arizona State | Shrine Bowl
Devon Key was inconsistent when he saw the field, and P.J. Locke was rough around the edges as a starter, especially over the back half of the season. Adding a safety like Simmons, who has also been a collegiate cornerback, would give the Broncos some competition for depth while allowing Locke the opportunity to bounce back as a starter.
Simmons had a great week at the Shrine Bowl and showed great range.
Round 6, Pick 207: Teddye Buchanan | LB | California | Shrine Bowl
As another Shrine Bowl standout, Buchanan was all over the field. His work downhill and laterally is great, but he also showed some potential to work in coverage.
This is a late-round dart throw to add competition to a position that needs an overhaul after the breakdown Cody Barton and Justin Strnad had over the final eight or so games last year.
