Broncos Should Address These Positions on Day 3 of Draft
As the Denver Broncos prepare for the draft, there's been a lot of discussion around identifying the team's biggest needs. That's understandable, given the desire to add more weapons to the offense.
Running back is a clear need, particularly one who can do a lot of things well. The Broncos could still use a young tight end who can be developed behind Evan Engram or possibly used in two-tight-end sets. And the Broncos could certainly use a wide receiver.
On defense, the Broncos could use more help on the interior defensive line because several players are in the final years of their current contracts. While at least one is likely to be extended — and Zach Allen would be the top candidate — at least one is likely to depart after the 2025 season.
But while those needs are likely to be the focus of the first three rounds, the Broncos should also address the need for depth at certain positions. In some cases, the depth is lacking, and in other cases, the Broncos will need to replace players entering the final year of their deals.
Let's look at three positions the Broncos shouldn't overlook on Day 3 of the draft, in which they could still use depth now and in the future.
Interior Offensive Line
The Broncos have one of the top offensive guards in the NFL in Quinn Meinerz. They also have Ben Powers, who has been solid for two seasons.
However, current starting center Luke Wattenberg is in the final year of his contract. The primary backup, Alex Forsyth, hasn't impressed in the games he has started. As for guard, the likes of Calvin Throckmorton, Nick Gargiulo and Will Sherman have little to no experience.
Ideally, the Broncos draft an offensive lineman on Day 3 who has experience at both guard and center. That gives them another player to develop for depth and perhaps take over as the starting center, should they choose not to retain Wattenberg.
Linebacker
Signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency meant that linebacker was no longer a priority to draft, but the Broncos aren't done yet here. Alex Singleton is entering the final year of his contract, and Justin Strnad is on a one-year deal.
The Broncos do have hopes for Drew Sanders but he's unproven as a starter. Even if he does prove himself, the Broncos will need depth for the long term. Levelle Bailey showed promise but it remains to be seen what he does in 2025 as well.
Therefore, drafting another linebacker wouldn't be a bad idea. The Broncos don't need one who can start immediately, but they should draft another who can be developed and, at least, give them quality depth behind Greenlaw and whoever becomes the starter alongside him.
Cornerback
The Broncos arguably have the best cornerback in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II. Also, Riley Moss broke out in 2024, Ja'Quan McMillian was a steady performer, and Kris Abrams-Draine showed he could be a good depth player.
However, Damarri Mathis enters the final year of his contract. It's possible the Broncos might try to trade him given that the proven performance escalators he earned might mean his salary is more than the Broncos would want to pay for depth. Players such as Reese Taylor and Quinton Newsome lack experience.
It's usually a good idea to add a cornerback in the draft, even if it's solely for depth purposes. Also, drafting a cornerback on Day 3 gives the Broncos another player to develop, one who might be able to start in future seasons.