Broncos Waive Offensive Lineman Before Season Finale

The Denver Broncos on Saturday waived offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton from the 53-man roster, the team announced.

This was the corresponding move after Denver signed center Sam Mustipher off the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.

A former undrafted free agent, Throckmorton has appeared in 12 games primarily as a swing lineman since joining the Broncos in 2024. He was released at August final cuts, re-signed to the practice squad, and promoted twice during the regular season -- once on Oct. 14 and again on Dec. 25.

"The offensive line is doing a good job. ‘Throck’ is doing a good job at guard," head coach Sean Payton said in November.

Throckmorton, 29, is expected to resurface on the practice squad once more if (when) he clears waivers. The club currently has two other interior linemen on its taxi squad: Nash Jones and Joe Michalski.

In related news, running back Cody Schrader also cleared waivers after being pink-slipped by the Broncos, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos guard Clay Webb (64) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Background on New Center

Mustipher, now a part of Denver's active roster, entered the NFL in 2019 and spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He then had a one-year stopover with the Baltimore Ravens, a cup of coffee with the Broncos in 2024, and various practice-squad stints since.

All told, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound lineman has appeared in 64 career games and made 43 starts -- 40 for Chicago, two for Baltimore, and one for the Chargers.

Mustipher will operate as the direct backup behind Broncos C Alex Forsyth, who's replacing incumbent starter Luke Wattenberg after Wattenberg (who will be ineligible to return until the Divisional Round of the playoffs) was lost to injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Forsyth received a game ball for his performance in Thursday's win over the Chiefs, during which he allowed no quarterback pressures or sacks across 72 offensive snaps.

"I'll tell you what was pretty impressive. Alex came in and played really well, got a game ball. It was a tough trip home last year. It's a little life lesson, for someone like him, to come back in a starting role," Payton said, referencing Forsyth's 2024 game-losing blunder against the Chiefs. "That was pretty cool."