Broncos Announce Burnham Yard as Preferred Site of New 'World-Class' Stadium
The Denver Broncos' preferred location for their next stadium is only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Empower Field at Mile High. On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that the historic Burnham Yard is their target site for their new state-of-the-art stadium with a retractable roof.
Less than a mile away from the current stadium, the preferred site is nestled between 6th and 13th avenues (north and south) and Seminole Road and Osage Street (west and east), along the I-25 corridor. Fans who are used to making the gameday trip near the downtown sector where the stadium currently resides won't find the traveling and commuting to be much different.
According to the Broncos, the stadium project will "include city and state support for public improvements with no new taxes."
"It's our goal to have world-class facilities for this team and for our fans, obviously, with the rich tradition and history at Mile High, and find something that the fans would love as a site that had proximity to that and Denver," Broncos co-Owner & CEO Greg Penner said. "We couldn't be more excited about Burnham Yard as the preferred site to build a new stadium and an incredible year-round destination."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Identifying the site of a new stadium has been a process the Walton-Penner ownership group has undertaken since shortly after purchasing the Broncos. The current stadium was opened in 2001 as Invesco Field, which means its silver anniversary is nigh at hand, which is why the new ownership invested $100 million out of the gates in stadium refurbishments.
The Walton-Penners want a state of the art stadium that serves as a "year-round destination" for fans. Think Jerry World in Dallas, but with a Broncos spin.
The Burnham Yard site would be a 100-acre community hub for the city of Denver, anchored, of course, by the stadium itself. The current stadium gets year-round visitors, as fans from around the world make the pilgrimage to the Broncos' Holy of Holies.
This new stadium site would ostensibly feature many more attractions and amenities for Broncos fans, local and from around the world, to enjoy. The vision the Walton-Penners are painting is an exciting one.
The team still has "a long way to go," per Penner, but this announcement is the next step in the process of delivering a new upgraded stadium and gameday facility to the passionate denizens of Broncos Country.
"We've got to roll up our sleeves and get to work," Penner said. "We think it's really important to have an open and transparent process as we go through the next couple of years of planning. We'll get lots of input from others in the community, and we're looking forward to that."
Recommended Articles
For additional information on the Broncos' preferred stadium plans, see Aric DiLalla's press release at the team website.