Report: Broncos Attempted to Claim Ex-Saints RB Tony Jones

Jones was awarded to the Seahawks on waivers.

After plucking Latavius Murray from the Saints' practice squad, the Denver Broncos returned to the figurative well in the New Orleans backfield. Unfortunately, this time, the well was dry.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday that Denver attempted to claim running back Tony Jones off waivers from the Saints. Jones, however, was awarded to the Seattle Seahawks, who had higher priority.

Jones, 24, is a former undrafted free agent who spent his first three seasons in the Big Easy, collecting 59 rushes for 163 scoreless yards across 14 career appearances, including five starts. He's added 41 receiving yards on seven catches. The Notre Dame product, inactive since Week 2, was waived by New Orleans on Oct. 8.

Their plans foiled, the Broncos are set to move forward with a three-headed, Javonte Williams-less RB corps featuring Murray, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone. The trio faces an appetizing Monday Night Football matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers run defense that ranks 25th overall, bleeding 130.4 rushing yards per game.

"I think that with so many games and how violent this game is, the more backs you can have touch the ball and have fresh legs be out there, is always good," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. "We're going to get to know Latavius, here. I’ve known him for a long time, and I know he's a downhill runner, he can do a lot of different things, he's a very experienced back, so is Melvin. Then Boone, you saw him come on last game quite a bit. So all three of those guys, you want to see them have the ball in their hands at some point.”

