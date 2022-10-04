Report: Broncos Sign RB Latavius Murray Off Saints' Practice Squad

There's new blood in the Broncos' backfield.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening that Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad — a move necessitated by the loss of starting RB Javonte Williams, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett had hinted at.

"From the standpoint of bringing in a running back, anytime you bring somebody in, it's always hard to get them caught up with everything," Hackett said earlier Monday. "We have a nice little learning platform for guys, because this is what happens in the league."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A tenth-year veteran now on his fifth NFL team, Murray has accumulated 1,321 carries for 5,549 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns across 123 games with the Raiders (2013-16), Vikings (2017-18), Ravens (2021), and Saints (2019-2020, 2022). He owns a 4.2 career yards-per-carry average and has added 1,377 receiving yards and two TDs on 196 catches. He's fumbled only twice since 2016.

Murray's best campaign came with the Raiders in 2015, when the UCF product converted 266 totes into 1,066 yards and six scores, earning Pro Bowl honors.

Murray, 32, was signed to New Orleans' taxi squad on Sept. 13. He made his season debut Sunday, totaling 57 yards and one TD amid a 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London.

Considering the quick turnaround, it's unclear if Murray will play Thursday night when the Broncos kick off Week 5 by hosting the Indianapolis Colts. Once up to speed, however, he should mix in with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, comprising the club's new, Williams-less ground attack.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!