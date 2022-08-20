Skip to main content

How to Watch/Stream Broncos at Bills Preseason Game 2

Here's everything Broncos Country needs to catch the second preseason game.
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Upstate New York on Saturday. It's the second preseason test of the Nathaniel Hackett head-coaching era in the Mile High City. 

The Broncos quite soundly handled the Dallas Cowboys last week. But the game wasn't without its warts. 

Coach Hackett and company have much to prove in preseason Game 2, though don't expect to see Russell Wilson or many (if any) Broncos starters. However, there are many key roster battles that will, in part, be decided by Saturday's road tilt against a Bills squad that will play most of its first-teamers, including quarterback Josh Allen.

Josh Johnson will start at quarterback again for Denver as he seeks to put an exclamation point on his competition with Brett Rypien for the backup job behind Wilson. It might be only preseason, but after going months and months without Broncos football, fans are champing at the bit to watch the boys in Orange and Blue play. 

Remember: the preseason might not count, but it does matter. Here's how to make sure you don't miss a snap. 

Broncos at Bills

  • Date/Time: Saturday, August 20, at 1 pm EST (11 am MDT)
  • Where: Highmark Stadium • Buffalo, N.Y.
  • Television: (9News - KTVD-20)
  • Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Chad Brown Analyst: Ryan Harris
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (subscription required)

How to Watch/Stream Broncos at Bills Preseason Game 2

By Chad Jensen

