The trickle of 2023 NFL mock drafts has now become a steady stream. After Dane Brugler published his 2023 mock 2.0 just this week, another titan of the industry — NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah — has officially released his first mock of the season.

With some surprises early in the mock, such as Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Iowa pass rusher Lukas Van Ness listed in the top 10, along with perceived high talents like Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Breese and Texas running back Bijan Robinson falling to the very end of Round 1, it’s the time of year where those connected to the NFL start to show just how wrong many in the media were on players during the course of last season.

Who did Jeremiah have the Denver Broncos selecting with the pick acquired from the Bradley Chubb trade? With the 28th pick in this mock, Denver selected LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari.

This first round is going to be a heavy on edge rushers. Ojulari has a quick first step and active hands as a pass rusher. The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to Miami during the fall (acquiring this pick in the deal) and the LSU product would be a solid replacement.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Ojulari is a speed pass rusher that primarily played from a stand-up technique for the Tigers’ defense. With length, twitch, and bend, Ojulari was a menace getting after the passer in Baton Rouge over the past two seasons.

Ojulari possesses excellent leadership skills and was known as one of the top dogs in LSU’s locker room. Awarded the renowned No. 18 jersey (given to a player who exemplifies leadership and high character on and off the field) he offers a tremendously high floor with his translatable pass-rushing traits and intangibles.

The hard work Ojulari puts in is obvious given the variety of pass rush moves he has shown on tape, revealing that it’s not just pure traits helping him impact games, but working on and adding skills to get after the QB as well.

Ojulari will need to get stronger at the next level to hold up at the point of attack against the run. While he shows valiant effort in setting the edge, too often, he can get washed out and knocked back against the run. The strength needed for his game will also benefit him greatly as a pass rusher, as right now, his moves are mostly predicated on twitch, bend, and speed around the arc.

Perhaps adding another speed rusher to the equation for Denver might seem like overkill to many in Broncos Country. However, with how massively the pass rush fell off as the season progressed, losing Chubb to trade, Dre’Mont Jones to injury, and Randy Gregory and Baron Browning missing time and dealing with injuries, the team could certainly use additional talent getting after the QB next season.

A pick like Ojulari would be somewhat of an indictment on last season’s second-round pick Nik Bonitto. Bonitto still has great twitch and pass-rushing upside, but given his lack of strength and ability against the run, he might never be more than a rotational role-playing type of pass rusher.

Furthermore, while Denver could certainly add to the defensive line (both edge and the interior) it’s pretty hard to project which body types and skill sets the team may value because we don't yet know what type of scheme will be utilized under the new head coach about to be hired.

While Denver could certainly add to the offensive line, the only three tackles of first-round value (in this writer’s opinion) came off the board in the first 13 selections. With how the draft is currently stacking up positionally, Denver would be wise to address the offensive line as best as possible via free agency and then use the first round to add talent at edge rusher or cornerback late on Day 1.

That is, if the Broncos still possess their first-round pick come April. If Sean Payton is hired as head coach, that pick will almost certainly end up in New Orleans' hands.

