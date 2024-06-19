Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to IOL Positions in 2024
With the Denver Broncos finished with the bulk of roster moves, we're going to take a closer look at the resources currently committed to each positional group. Some of this could change once the preseason is over, and teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, and iron out a 15-man practice squad.
In this installment, we'll look at the Broncos' offensive guards and centers, including a recent free-agent acquisition they paid significantly, a 2021 draft pick who might be up for an extension, and a host of younger players competing for spots.
Starting left guard Ben Powers, who signed as a free agent in 2023, is due $12 million in fully guaranteed salary this year. He restructured his deal to give the Broncos more cap space but the cash commitment didn't change.
Starting right guard Quinn Meinrez is due $3.36M in base salary this season. He earned proven performance escalators as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Meinerz could be a candidate for an extension either during or after the 2024 season.
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
After that, the Broncos' positional group consists mostly of younger players. Calvin Throckmorton ($1.055M), Luke Wattenberg ($985K), rookie seventh-rounder Nick Gargiulo ($875K, $80K guaranteed), and William Sherman ($795K) are the players with 2024 cash commitments.
The two primary candidates for the center position are Sam Mustipher and Alex Forsyth. Mustipher, a 2024 unrestricted free agent, is due $1.125M while Forsyth, a 2023 seventh-round pick, is due $915K.
Powers represents a significant investment. Combine his cash with the $31M the Broncos are spending on their starting offensive tackles and that comes to $43M in cash spent toward the offensive line.
If the Broncos extend Meinerz prior to the start of the season, that will further raise their cash commitments. As things stand, though, the Broncos are paying much less to Meinerz than Powers.
The center position is one at which the Broncos are going to have a cheap starter, whether that's Mustipher, Forsyth or another player. Wattenberg and Gargiulo can play center and might figure into the competition at that position.
Time will tell who is the starting center and which players make up the depth chart, but when it comes to cash commitments, the Broncos are investing a lot into the offensive line.
We've now gone over every positional group on offense. Our series will continue in the coming days with the defensive positions.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!