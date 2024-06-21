Analyzing Broncos Cash Commitments to DL Positions in 2024
With the offseason training program in the books, we continue examining the resources the Denver Broncos are currently committing to each positional group.
Some of the numbers we'll analyze could change once the preseason is over and teams trim their rosters down to 53 players, plus a 15-man practice squad. However, examining the current resources utilized will give you an idea about what to expect when the regular season begins.
In this installment, we'll look at the interior defensive line, a positional group some pegged as an area of need going into the offseason. How much cash have the Broncos committed to this position?
The Broncos' largest cash commitment is to Zach Allen, who signed as a free agent in 2023. He's due $15.25 million in full guarantees, but he restructured his contract to convert money into a signing bonus and reduce his cap charge.
Next up is D.J. Jones, who is due $10M in base salary that isn't guaranteed. While I had Jones pegged as a cap casualty, the Broncos decided to keep him.
John Franklin-Myers, whom the Broncos acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, comes next. Although Over The Cap lists Franklin-Myers as an edge rusher, I list him under interior defenders because he will most likely start on the defensive line. He's due $7M in fully guaranteed money.
The Broncos' projected three starters combine for $32.25M in cash commitments, a significant sum. But the trade for Franklin-Myers helped address the need for another starter on the defensive line, which was a big roster concern.
What about the depth? Malcolm Roach, whom the Broncos signed this offseason as a free agent, is due $4.25M in salary but only $3M is fully guaranteed, in the form of a $2.5M signing bonus and $500K of his base salary.
The Broncos also added free agent Angelo Blackson on a one-year deal. He's due about $1.4M, which includes a $167,500 signing bonus.
From there, you have younger players who are competing for roster spots: Eiijah Garcia ($985K), Matt Henningsen ($985K), Eyioma Uwazurike ($985K), Jordan Miller, ($810K, $15K signing bonus), Brandon Matterson ($804K, $8.5K signing bonus), and Jordan Jackson ($795K).
Add in about another $11.1M from the depth players and the Broncos are committing $43.35M to the interior defensive line.
The three starters are locked in, along with Roach, given the cash commitments the Broncos have made to him. That accounts for $36.5M that the Broncos will be spending this year at this position.
Blackson may have received a signing bonus but that doesn't guarantee him a roster spot. The same goes for Miller and Matterson, who signed as undrafted rookie free agents.
Among the depth players, Henningsen has fared well the past two seasons and might be an early favorite to claim a depth spot. Blackson does bring experience but some of the younger players could push him.
Bottom Line
The Broncos don't have as many questions to answer this season about this position now that they have signed Roach and acquired Franklin-Myers in a trade. For the long term, though, Jones' contract expires after this season and Allen enters the final year of his deal next season.
Obviously, the Broncos are committing a lot of resources to the interior defensive line. We'll go over other defensive positions in the coming days to see how they compare.
