Broncos-Chargers Week 16 Flexed to Thursday Night Football
The NFL has flexed the Denver Broncos' Week 16 road tilt at the Los Angeles Chargers to Thursday night. This is the first game ever flexed to Thursday night and it's all about Bo Nix.
The NFL wants to see more of the Broncos' rookie first-round quarterback. But it's not fair for Denver to play two road games on Thursday Night Football in the same season.
9NEWS' Mike Klis writes that the NFL's collective bargaining agreement mandates that no team should have to play two road games on Thursday night. And yet, the Broncos are totally down and "embracing it," as Klis writes.
Thus, Nix's second head-to-head matchup with Justin Herbert will be nationally televised, raising the stakes on this game. Herbert is having a solid season in Year 1 with Jim Harbaugh, but Nix's has been better.
Nix has 14 passing touchdowns to Herbert's 13. Nix has 2,275 passing yards to Herbert's 2,186. Nix has 295 rushing yards and four touchdowns to Herbert's 182 yards and a score.
The two teams are pretty evenly matched, although the Chargers got the better of the Broncos in Week 6. This Week 16 game, which has been flexed from Sunday, December 22 to Thursday, December 19, will have big playoff implications for both clubs.
