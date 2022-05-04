The Denver Broncos entered the NFL draft with 71 players on their 90-man roster. By the time the draft was in the books, Denver had made nine picks, leaving room on the roster for 10 more players.

However, it was reported that the Broncos signed 13 undrafted rookies, which would mean a few players are going to get released. Along with the 13 CFAs signed, there is a quarterback the Broncos invited for a tryout.

Who are these undrafted rookies? Let's dig into these players and figure out who they are, where they best project, and what their chances of making the final roster/practice squad might be.

Tyreik McAllister | RB | Charleston

Chance: 5%

McAllister is facing a jump in competition, but he has good speed (4.4-second 40 at his pro day) and quickness, which do translate. There is enough speed to be a home run hitter, and he can also work as a returner. When watching what tape I was able to find, McAllister's ability to start and stop stood out, and he has quick acceleration.

The footwork is sloppy, and McAllister can be easy to bring down, which isn't surprising considering how small he is (5-foot-9, 181 pounds). However, he has good vision and quickness with the ball in his hands, which is more important as a returner. If he is going to make the roster, it'll have to be as a returner more than a running back.

Both routes to the roster have some stiff competition, which is why his chances are so low.

Brandon Johnson | WR | Central Florida

Chance: 5%

Johnson has decent size at a listed 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He doesn't have incredible speed (4.61s pro day 40), but he can eat ground quickly as a long-strider. In addition, his catch radius is good-sized, and he has shown he can make some difficult catches as a receiver.

There are some concerns about how physical Johnson is willing to be, highlighted by a poor effort after an interception against Boise State. However, his quickness is decent and can be developed to help improve his routes. Unfortunately, special teams is how he will have to make the roster, and he doesn't seem to be willing from a physical standpoint to make it.

Johnson's chances are unlikely with how stiff the competition is at receiver, combined with his physicality concerns.

Kaden Davis | WR | North Missouri State

Chance: 20%

Davis will be part of the battle at returner, and he brings good speed and agility. He put up a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and good times in the agility drills at pro day. You see all of it on tape, where he consistently outran his opponents.

The NFL is faster, but Davis has shown he isn't afraid of being physical. His balance, in general, is great, but balance through contact is outstanding. There are plenty of tools to work with in Davis' game, but making the roster will be difficult, so the practice squad is more likely.

While there is stiff competition at receiver and returner, there are traits to develop that could land Davis on the practice squad.

Jalen Virgil | WR | Appalachian State

Chance: 50%

There is more to work with in Virgil's game than in the receiver/returner the Broncos drafted — Montrell Washington. Virgil has excellent straight-line speed (4.4s 40) and is quick and shifty as a receiver and returner. However, what stands out is his contact balance and how physical he can be.

At Appalachian State, Virgil was asked to block often, and while he wasn't fantastic, he was solid. He didn't back down, and blocking from receivers is becoming more and more important for the NFL. He measured 6-foot and 207 pounds at his pro day and tested extremely well.

The battle at receiver and returner is thick, but Virgil has tremendous potential to do both so the practice squad seems likely. Right now, he is the best option as a returner as well.

Rodney Williams | TE | Tennessee-Martin

Chance: 15%

There wasn't much film I could find on Williams, but what little there was, he's intriguing. He is a natural athlete on tape, and he showed that at his pro day with some great testing. He had a relative athletic score of 8.87.

While Williams is a good athlete, there is a ton of work needed to build him up as a football player.

Dylan Parham | TE | North Carolina State

Chance: 15%

Parham has a chance because he has good experience as a blocker and is solid there. While Denver's free-agent acquisition Eric Tomlinson will have that role for the Broncos in 2022, they may decide to keep Parham on the practice squad to replace the veteran in 2023. There is a lot to work with as a blocker, but Parham doesn't seem to offer much outside of that.

At his pro day, Parham didn't have the best testing and is a limited athlete. He was rarely used as a receiver in college and doesn't offer much there. So it's easy to see his pathway to an NFL career is as a special teams player and blocker.

The final roster is doubtful, but there is enough to value as a blocker so Denver could keep him on the practice squad for a year.

Sebastian Gutierrez | OL | Minot State

Chance: 2%

Gutierrez isn't going to be a tackle in the NFL but an interior offensive lineman. He has decent moving skills but not much explosion or length. The level he played at in college was easy for him, but the jump he is making is significant without any evidence he can handle it.

While no player will get a 0% chance to make it because no one knows how they will adapt, Gutierrez has the most challenging path. The jump is significant, but he will also be asked to move inside. This will likely be a multi-year project, which Denver may be fine taking on.

It will test new O-line coach Butch Barry and his development skills if the Broncos keep Gutierrez on the practice squad.

Michael Niese | OL | Temple

Chance: 45%

The Broncos want to add competition to their interior O-line, and Niese is an interesting addition. He has experience at right tackle and both guard spots but will be an interior offensive lineman in the NFL. However, he did face some tough challenges in college and did well.

While Niese didn't test particularly well at his pro day, he shows good movement skills on tape and has the toughness and desire to finish defenders. There is a lot of competition on the interior, and Niese is part of it. Making the roster is a long shot, but he seems to have a solid chance at the practice squad.

Denver has a stiff competition to make the roster as a lineman, but those with experience who don't make it could be trade bait, opening a path to the practice squad potentially for Niese.

Christopher Allen | Edge | Alabama

Chance: 75%

If it wasn't for injuries, Allen had a good chance of being a top-150 pick in the draft. Instead, he missed most of the 2021 season and played just over 900 career snaps on defense at Alabama. He did get one sack in only 10 snaps, but in his 2020 season, he picked up 36 total pressures on 301 pass-rush snaps.

There are good pass-rushing traits and solid technique when getting after the quarterback, and Allen isn't terrible as a run defender either. Missed tackles are an issue on the field, but the first step is trying to keep him healthy.

If Allen can stay healthy, he has an excellent shot at making the practice squad at the very least.

Kadofi Wright | LB | Buffalo

Chance: 45%

Wright was a good special teams player for Buffalo and was a versatile piece in that defense. He has excellent quickness and change-of-direction skills but is a little lighter and not exactly a powerful linebacker. His pro day testing wasn't great, but his athleticism on tape seems to pop a good amount.

Wright could make the roster as a special teams player but seems to have a good shot at the practice squad. His instincts and awareness are good enough, but he needs time to work on his technique and, more importantly, add some mass. He also is effective as a blitzer through the A-gap.

Special teams could be a path to the final roster, but the tools and traits put him in a good spot to land on the practice squad.

Kana'i Mauga | LB | USC

Chance: 3%

Mauga is an interesting signing because nothing in his tape stands out. While Wright and Mauga tested poorly athletically, the latter showed what he tested on tape, while the former looked more athletic. There is a lot of experience with Mauga on defense and special teams, but there aren't any traits that stand out.

While he is fine as a run defender and blitzer, Mauga has plenty of issues in coverage and seems to get lost in coverage. It was good to add more competition at the linebacker position, but he just doesn't have desired traits.

Unless he can come in and be a surprise, Mauga doesn't seem to have a good shot for the practice squad, let alone the final roster.

Cortez Davis | CB | Hawaii

Chance: 20%

Davis is a smaller corner that will likely be slot-only in the NFL. He tested poorly at his pro day, and his tape doesn't reveal a better athlete than he tested. When watching his tape, he was feisty as a defensive back, but his lack of size was easy for receivers to shrug off.

There is a lot of boom or bust with Davis as he broke up 27 passes in college, but he only turned two into interceptions and allowed nine touchdowns in coverage. His tackling was also problematic, missing 19 in his career, with 17 of them the last two seasons.

The slot corner doesn't have a ton of competition in Denver, and Davis did well on special teams, which could help him stick.

Ja'Quan McMillian | CB | East Carolina

Chance: 50%

It was tough to find tape of McMillian, but I managed to find some. What was shocking was how athletic he looked, because his pro day testing was terrible, leading to a relative athletic score of 3.6. However, his tape was good, and going into the draft, I viewed McMillian higher than some of the Broncos' actual picks.

McMillian has toughness, and he isn't afraid of mixing it up as a defender or on special teams. While he is small, he plays much bigger than he is but will still get relegated to a slot-only corner. Nevertheless, he made plenty of plays in coverage, and if the jump in competition isn't too much, he could find himself on the roster.

There isn't a lot of competition for the slot corner in terms of depth, which puts McMillian a good spot to make the practice squad, at least.

Tryout: Eric Barriere | QB | Eastern Washington

Barriere put up huge numbers in college and is such a tremendous athlete. He uses his legs well and has some skill as a quarterback. Obviously, the Broncos want to see if he can bring it and add to their quarterback room.

Barriere can fit with what the Broncos want to do on offense, but he has to show it. From there, it would be a hard road to make even the practice squad.

Tryout: Trevor Philio | Edge | CSU Pueblo

Philio is an edge rusher with some good explosion to get after the quarterback. With the Broncos wanting to improve their edge room, he can take a spot at the bottom of the depth chart if he is impressive enough.

If he can get a longer shot, he could have a chance to sneak onto the practice squad.

