4 Reasons Broncos' Defense is For Real

Sunday night's 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't a high-scoring game. It wasn't a good night for the Denver Broncos' offense. And it certainly wasn't what fans expected from Russell Wilson, who has yet to find his groove this season.

However, while Denver's offense hasn't found its rhythm, the defense certainly has. Ever since the second half of the season opener, the Broncos' defense has done everything in its power to give the team a chance to win.

Plenty of NFL analysts wondered whether the Broncos' defense would be that good this year, but after surrendering 17 points in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, the unit has given up just 19 points in 10 quarters of play.

Of course, the Broncos haven't faced a juggernaut offense yet. But the bottom line is this: Great defensive teams shut down the teams they're supposed to shut down.

And although it remains to be seen how good Denver's defense actually is, there are plenty of reasons for optimism that the unit will be very good throughout the season — perhaps a top-10 unit.

Let's look at some of the reasons why this defense is better than some may have believed it could be.

1. DC Ejiro Evero is Keeping Opponents on Their Toes Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos recently went through ups-and-downs of a first-time defensive coordinator in Joe Woods, who didn't deliver as expected. Evero, thus far, has exceeded expectations. What's great about Evero's defensive scheme is that it's designed to keep opponents guessing about what's to come. Thus far, he's done a good job of disguising looks and not making it too obvious where the pressure will be coming from. Evero has given different looks on defense, such as one play against the Niners when he lined up two interior defenders and three edge rushers on the line. You don't see that formation used often. Also, Evero has been good at making adjustments throughout the game. His willingness to do that, plus to throw some new wrinkles into his scheme that draws from the likes of Wade Phillips and Vic Fangio, has helped build his case for being one of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! 2. Pass Rush is Much Improved Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Last season, the Broncos finished with 36 sacks, with 15.5 of them coming from three players who are no longer on the team: Von Miller, Shelby Harris, and Malik Reed. It's not surprising, then, that some wondered whether the Broncos would play well on defense. Wonder no more. The Broncos have nine sacks in three games, putting them on pace for 51 this season. Five players account for those sacks, with three of them having at least two. That would include Bradley Chubb, who leads the Broncos in sacks with three, while new arrival Randy Gregory has two. Both were players who have missed time in the past with injuries, and questions lingered about their reliability. Dre'Mont Jones has two sacks as well, with Josey Jewell and Mike Purcell each getting one. And with the way Evero utilizes the front seven, it wouldn't be surprising if other defenders register sacks in the games to come. 3. Secondary is Thriving Without Justin Simmons Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Losing a player like Simmons can be tough to overcome. But the Broncos' secondary, despite a few struggles, has found a way to push forward. Some of that can be attributed to No. 1 cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who stood out against the Niners and didn't allow a pass thrown his way to be completed. He didn't have a good opener, but he's improved since the Seahawks game. And then there's Ronald Darby, who some may have speculated could be a cap casualty in 2023. But Darby has played very well in the first three games. If he keeps this up, he'll be sticking with the Broncos next season. The safeties are having some issues with Simmons out, but Kareem Jackson provides a leadership presence. And if Caden Sterns can improve, the Broncos will be better when Simmons is cleared to play. 4. Off-Ball Linebackers Have Been Steady Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Josey Jewell made his presence felt against the Niners and he was certainly needed. As a field general, he has knowledge of what plays may develop and communicates that to his teammates. But let's give some credit to Jonas Griffith as well. He's been solid in pass coverage, and the Niners game showed he could form a good duo with Jewell. And while Alex Singleton hasn't been great by any means, he hasn't been terrible, either. Singleton has a couple of pass break-ups, showing he is capable of making plays. His lack of consistency keeps him from being a starter, but if he does have to take a few defensive snaps. It won't hurt that much. Bottom Line Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While it's too soon to put the defense among the best the Broncos have ever had, and too soon to say with certainty it's the best defense in the NFL, the unit ash the makings of one that can be among the top shelf.



Having that will be important as the offense tries to find more consistency. The hope is that Russell Wilson will settle down, get more comfortable, and things will click on offense.

And if that happens, along with the defense keeping up a high level of play, the Broncos shouldn't have trouble snapping their six-year playoff drought.

