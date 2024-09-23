Broncos Defense Should be Garnering Way More Praise
While the big story around the water cooler on Monday morning will be how rookie quarterback Bo Nix snapped out of his funk and looks more like the player fans saw in the preseason, a big story flying under the radar is the Denver Broncos' elite defensive play. Denver wrecked Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unbeaten season.
A collective effort led to this defensive masterpiece. From familiar names like Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen to newcomers like Brandon Jones and Dondrea Tillman, everyone chipped in and produced.
Tillman notching a pair of sacks in his NFL debut was a testament to the Broncos' unity. Let's get into why Denver's defense has a chance to be special if the offense can continue to progress.
Pass Rush
Denver’s pass rush looked to punish Mayfield every chance they got. Tallying an impressive seven sacks in the contest. Even newcomer Dondrea Tillman got in on the action, collecting his first two sacks in his NFL debut.
Tillman would explain the defense's mindset after recording their first sack.
"After that first one, everyone is trying to hunt and get that," he said. "We all work together, we all feed off each other. So once somebody gets one, we are all trying to get there."
Tillman wouldn't be the only one to feast on the quarterback. Bonitto, Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Devon Key, and Jonathon Cooper all recorded a sack.
While seven sacks per game isn't a mark that's likely to be replicated on a weekly basis, Denver has done so with its top-notch pass coverage. Ranking fourth in pass coverage when it comes to average yards allowed, according to ESPN.
The Broncos are only relinquishing a meager 133.3 passing yards a game. This suffocating coverage gives that extra second to the Broncos' array of pass rushers to drag the opposing quarterback to the turf.
DBs Stepping Up
When you think of the Broncos' young defensive backfield, Patrick Surtain II is the first name that comes to mind, and rightfully so. He held Tampa's star wideout Mike Evans to just two receptions (on three targets) for 17 yards.
However, Denver has a few players flying under the radar who have a chance to shine on the national stage if the offense can continue to produce.
Cornerback Riley Moss is the first name that comes to mind. While he did have a somewhat rocky start in the season opener, giving up the game-sealing fingertip catch to Seattle Seahawks speedy wideout Tyler Lockett, Moss has settled in quite nicely and has begun to close those passing windows, challenging every pass thrown his way.
Ja'Quan McMillian has picked up right where he left off last season. In his latest outing against Tampa Bay, he recorded nine tackles. On a crucial 4th-&-2, McMillian jammed Chris Godwin off the line, throwing off his timing and ultimately ending in an incompletion and turnover on downs.
Jones also made some noise, recording his first interception with the Broncos. He returned it all the way down to the nine-yard line on the heels of some nifty moves.
Jones would later recover a game-sealing fumble (via Moss) as Tampa was trying to find the end zone late in the fourth quarter, returning it to midfield. It turned a potential Tampa score into a Denver scoring drive in a blink of an eye. These individual performances are making this defense truly impressive.
Bottom Line
The Broncos' season has been filled with questions; the only thing that has been a constant has been the defense. The defense has displayed an uncanny ability to bend but not break, create a pass rush without a high-dollar edge rusher, and create turnovers in the defensive backfield after the departure of fan favorite Justin Simmons.
If Denver's offense can continue to build off this victory and include running back Tyler Badie more in the rushing game, maybe this stingy defense can start to gain the national recognition it deserves. With such potential, hopefully, the Broncos can continue their winning ways and make it two in a row.
