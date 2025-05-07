Broncos Defense Receives Eye-Popping 2025 Prediction
The Denver Broncos defense is coming off a monster 2024 campaign, leading the NFL in sacks (63) and breaking a 40-year-old franchise record in team quarterback take-downs. The Broncos added to their already explosive and dynamic defense by signing former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency, and used their first-round pick on versatile Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.
After increasing their defensive firepower, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport ranked Denver’s defense as the best in the league, with no huge weaknesses.
“Last season, the Denver Broncos were seventh in total defense and third in scoring defense—and that feels like the team’s floor in 2025. The Broncos are absolutely loaded defensively. Zach Allen has quietly become one of the NFL’s better interior pass-rushers," Davenport wrote. "Edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 of Denver’s league-leading 63 sacks last year. At linebacker, Alex Singleton missed most of last year, but back in 2023, he was third in the league with 177 total tackles. He will be joined by Dre Greenlaw, who came over from San Francisco after 120-stop seasons in both 2022 and 2023. Greenlaw wasn’t the only 49er the Broncos poached—the team also signed Talanoa Hufanga."
While the Broncos aren’t likely to replicate their sack output from 2024, they have a great shot at boosting their total defensive ranking (seventh) and should maintain their scoring defense (third). The core of the defense is set with Patrick Surtain II, Zach Allen, Greenlaw, Hufanga, and Nik Bonitto, who will make the biggest impact on gameday.
"Combined with Brandon Jones, who had a career-best 115 stops last season, the Broncos now have two quality starters at safety. The Broncos also have the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Patrick Surtain II," Davenport continued. "Now, Surtain has a new running mate in rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron, who was widely regarded as the best cornerback in this class not named Travis Hunter. On paper, at least, this is a defense without weaknesses. A unit loaded with talent at all three levels. If the Broncos defense plays up to its potential, the Orange Crush will be back.”
Other important playmakers like Jones, Riley Moss, Jonathon Cooper, and Jahdae Barron round out the new-look Orange Crush defense, and allow defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to impose his will upon the opposing quarterback.
The 2025 Broncos defense is filled to the brim with explosive and versatile playmakers that could see them take the next step in defensive dominance. Coach Joseph has plenty of toys to play with, so don’t be surprised if he is a top head-coaching candidate in the 2026 hiring cycle.
