Broncos Reveal Bold New Uniform Design Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

The Denver Broncos are unveiling a new uniform design for their Christmas Day tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will be wearing their Summit White jersey and pants with white helmets featuring the same forward-facing Bronco logo.

Here's a look at what the Broncos are calling the White Out uniforms.

A winter White Out coming on Christmas Day 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Tdv7vmQFDK — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 23, 2025

We've seen the Broncos rock a white helmet in the past, which they called Snow Capped. It included the vintage D logo, but the Broncos wore it with either all orange jersey and pants, or, in last year's instance, the all Midnight Navy uniform.

The latter helmet/jersey/pants combination was worn by the Broncos in Week 13 of last season, which saw them defeat the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. This will be the first time we've seen an all-white jersey presentation.

The Broncos' White Out attack will be seen under the primetime lights of Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs sit at 6-9 and have fallen from grace this year, with Patrick Mahomes suffering a season-ending knee injury a couple of weeks back.

When the Broncos have worn their Summit White jerseys, they're 4-1 this year. The Broncos really need to take care of business on Thursday night, but even without Mahomes, the Chiefs shouldn't be taken lightly.

Broncos Looking for First Arrowhead Win in 10 Years

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Broncos haven't won at Arrowhead Stadium since Week 2 of the 2015 season, more than a decade ago. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, with the Broncos winning one Super Bowl and the Chiefs winning three.

If the Broncos beat the Chiefs, they'll move to 13-3 on the season. That would leave the Los Angeles Chargers, who'll come to town in the season finale to battle for possibly all the AFC West marbles.

The Chiefs have won the division in each of the past nine years, but they've been eliminated from contention this time around. It all comes down to the Broncos and Chargers.

If the Broncos win out, they'll not only secure their first division crown since 2015, but also the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, which would buy them a Wildcard-Round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

On the heels of their humbling loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, expect the Broncos to hit the field in Kansas City with an all-business attitude. The Broncos will look sharp in their White Out uniforms, debuting to the NFL world on Christmas Day.

