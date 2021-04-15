DeMarcus Walker Leaves Broncos to Join AFC Team

The "Living Legend" has left the building.

Now-former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker announced via social media on Monday that he's defected to the Houston Texans via free agency.

The Texans have not made Walker's signing official as of Thursday, though it's considered a formality after the team visited with the 2017 second-round pick on April 8.

Walker never realized his potential in Denver, and that was through little fault of his own. The once-hyped Florida State product was converted from hand-in-the-dirt lineman to stand-up outside linebacker during his rookie season, a fatal error committed by the previous regime (Vance Joseph, Joe Woods) that delayed the 26-year-old's development.

After combining for two sacks across 2017-18, Walker totaled four sacks in 2019 and 4.5 in 2020, flourishing under the guidance of head coach/defensive play-caller Vic Fangio, who converted Walker back to his natural position. He added 22 solo tackles, 10 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, and one forced fumble over the last two seasons.

Walker drew little known interest on the open market after it became apparent that he would not return to Denver, which re-signed DE Shelby Harris and imported DL Shamar Stephen this offseason in part to hedge against the departure.

In Houston, where he reunites with ex-Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Walker further expands a log-jammed depth chart featuring Charles Omenihu, Derek Rivers, Maliek Collins, and Duke Ejiofor. He should carve out a role as a situational pass-rusher for the J.J. Watt-less Texans.

