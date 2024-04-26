Broncos Draft Oregon QB Bo Nix with No. 12 Overall Pick
The Denver Broncos secured their potential quarterback of the future on Thursday night, selecting Oregon's Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
The most experienced signal-caller in the class, Nix was a five-year starter between stints at Auburn and in Eugene, completing 66.4% of his passes for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions across 51 collective appearances.
"Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback," NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft scouting report. "He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move. Nix has shown great improvement with his pocket poise. He’s capable of moving the sticks as a scrambler or as part of the running game. Some of his gaudy production has been driven by the Oregon offense’s design, but his talent clearly stands out. I’ve harbored bias from watching the overwhelmed version of Nix during his Auburn days, but as the saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Nix appears more than ready to attack the league with an NFL-caliber skill set."
Nix — the second-highest-drafted QB in franchise history — joins a four-deep Broncos room that includes 2023 incumbent Jarrett Stidham, recent acquisition Zach Wilson, and former practice-squadder Ben DiNucci.
Nix, 24, should be favored to see the field at some point as a rookie, with offensive-minded Denver head coach Sean Payton importing a shiny, new toy around which to build.
"I can't say how excited I am to be a part of this organization," he told reporters in his post-draft presser.
