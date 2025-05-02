Broncos' Draft Class Earns Strikingly High NFL RAS Ranking
Did the Denver Broncos come out of the 2025 NFL draft as “winners?" Will Denver's picks play above their draft slots? Or did the Broncos reach?
In truth, the results of each draft pick will take years to verify, if Denver picked the right players. Beyond players selected in the first round, most of the time, the true return on investment with each pick is a few years down the road from their rookie season.
Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, the last pick in the second round of the 2022 draft, produced up-and-down play before bursting onto the scene in his third season. He's a prime example of this.
Some positions tend to take longer to turn the corner, even as first-round picks, such as tight ends and linebackers, while others, like running back, are mostly ready to go in Year 1, no matter where in the draft they fall. For the most part, though, it will be years from now until we can truly evaluate the Broncos' read on the players they targeted and be hindsight GMs on players they bypassed.
While it will take time to evaluate just how good Denver’s draft class is, one thing we do know is that the team landed a group of athletes. According to Pro Football Network, Denver walked away with the eighth-highest relative athletic score class from the 2025 draft.
"Each of the Denver Broncos' first four selections qualified for an RAS grade, and they all have some enticing athletic traits. Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, the Jim Thorpe Award winner, is on the smaller side, but he's good to great in every other category. He clocked an impressive 4.39 in the 40-yard dash," PFN wrote. "Central Florida's RJ Harvey is massively undersized for the running back position, but he makes up for it with high-end explosiveness and speed (10'7" broad jump, 4.40 40).
LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones had the highest grade in the class (9.20). He's an imposing physical presence, standing 6'5 1/4", 280 pounds. Jones also recorded a 9'11 broad jump and an impressive 1.59 10-yard split."
What is a relative athletic score? As anyone who watches football knows, a smaller player running a 4.4-second 40 is not nearly as impressive or an athletic feat as a big player running the same time.
Relative athletic score takes into account a player’s mass in his height and weight and assesses a prospect's athletic metrics relative to his size. A perfect score of 10.0 RAS indicates a player is the most athletic at his position in the dataset’s history.
Out of the Broncos’ other draftees, third-round wideout Pat Bryant earned a score of 7.08 and was punished for his poor 40 time as well as 10 and 20-yard splits.
Fourth-round rush linebacker Que Robinson did not test following a season-ending elbow injury, resulting in surgery on his arm. Sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw also failed to qualify for a RAS score due to a lack of testing.
The Broncos’ seventh-round tight end, and former basketball player, Caleb Lohner, tested quite well overall for his size.
It isn’t always the biggest fastest strongest athletes that make the best NFL players, but one could argue drafting better athletes gives each prospect a higher floor and ceiling as they enter the league (how much this matters is also greatly relative to what position a player plays).
It will be multiple seasons until there is a large enough sample size to truly judge the Broncos' entire 2025 class, but the influx of athletes across every level of the depth chart can only spell good things for the team going forward.
The draft is in the books, and the front office added a bunch of intriguing athletic-upside talent. Now it’s up to the coaching staff to maximize the talent and ensure that each individual player locks in and translates their athletic testing into results on the football field.
