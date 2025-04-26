Broncos Draft Day 3: Best Players Remaining at Need Positions
The Denver Broncos have two picks remaining in the NFL draft. As we enter the third day, expect the unexpected.
Sean Payton traded down for the first time since 2006 and drafted his first-ever LSU player. The Broncos took a cornerback with their first pick in the draft in Jahdae Barron and made picks that were reaches when you look at public boards on Day 2, which makes it clear they have their own board, and they're sticking to it.
As we get ready to enter the third day, who are our best options left?
Running Back
- Dylan Sampson | RB | Tennessee
- Damien Martinez | RB | Miami
- D.J. Giddens | RB | Kansas State
- Devin Neal | RB | Kansas
This is a deep running back class, and teams are waiting on them. Even with Denver taking RJ Harvey in Round 2, they could look to take another one if the board falls that way.
Tight End
- Mitchell Evans | TE | Notre Dame
- Gunner Helm | TE | Texas
- Thomas Fidone | TE | Nebraska
- Orande Gadsden | TE | Syracuse
- Jalin Conyers | TE | Texas Tech
Even with Evan Engram, the Broncos can still add another tight end. It is a strong class, but the talent for the second and third rounds went quickly. There is still a lot of talent left that can fit whatever the Broncos are looking for.
Offensive Line
- Miles Frazier | IOL | LSU
- Marcus Mbow | IOL | Purdue
- Nash Jones | IOL | Texas State
- Joshua Gray | IOL | Oregon State
The Broncos have loved their Day 3 interior offensive linemen. They value versatility, so it's a safe bet that if they draft someone, they will be able to play at least two of the five spots on the line. The Broncos did a good bit of work during the draft process on interior offensive linemen as well.
Nose Tackle
- Jay Toia | NT | UCLA
- Cam Jackson | NT | Florida
- Jordan Phillips | NT | Maryland
- C.J. West | NT | Indiana
- Yahya Black | NT | Iowa
The Broncos have been looking for a two-gapping nose tackle, and there are still a ton of options left. There were a few earlier options, but they went before the Broncos were on the clock in the second round. Day 3 is where most of the talent is going to get drafted.
