Grading Broncos' First Four Picks in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos made some trades during the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, with two moves down the board before they finally made their first selection. This allowed Denver to work on its board and focus on the areas that GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have identified as the class' strengths.
The Broncos closed out the day with an aggressive move to secure a third pick on Day 2 of the draft, landing the second-to-last pick of the third round. This all came after shocking everyone with their first-round selection when they passed on a running back that everyone expected them to draft, instead taking a cornerback.
To some, Denver's Day 2 picks were a head-scratcher, but they make sense for what the team is looking for. With that being said, I'll be giving an initial grade on the Broncos' first four draft picks today, but keep in mind that it takes years for us to have enough information to fully evaluate a draft pick or class.
So these grades are based purely on what we know of each player and where I had them valued, relative to the media consensus, going into the draft.
Jahdae Barron | CB | Texas
Grade: A
The Broncos made a surprising move with drafting Barron, but he fell into their laps when they didn’t expect him to. The Broncos fell in love and were in awe when watching his tape.
Despite not having the longest arms or being the tallest, Barron is a feisty, versatile corner who is praised for his maturity and football IQ. It's clear why the Broncos love him when you go back and watch their coverage unit last season, from the Baltimore Ravens game to the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.
The Broncos suffered some injuries, and teams found ways to consistently succeed against their secondary. Barron helps add depth while giving them competition with Riley Moss to start opposite Patrick Surtain II and, at the very least, take over as the starting slot.
RJ Harvey | RB | UCF
Grade: B-
The Broncos need more explosive play-making potential from their running back room, and Harvey is one of the best FBS runners in creating 10-plus-yard plays, with the highest percentage of such carries. There are warts to his game, but he was a targeted player to fill a specific role that Payton wants to fill.
What brought his grade down was that Harvey was about a round to two rounds earlier than most expected him to go. Some have suggested that he wouldn’t have lasted much longer on the board, which could be why the Broncos felt it necessary to take him when they did.
Pat Bryant | WR | Illinois
Grade: C+
Like with Harvey, Bryant can be considered a reach. Most had him as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, but he fills a specific role that Payton needs for his passing offense to work. With the loss of Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the role was wide open, and the Broncos didn’t have an option to fill it.
Bryant is a reliable receiver, with only one drop last season, and 52 of his 54 catches resulted in a first down or a touchdown. He's a good route runner, but he struggles to get separated and isn’t the greatest athlete for the position. However, he fills the niche role that Payton needs.
Sai’vion Jones | IDL | LSU
Grade: A-
This is an excellent pick for the Broncos because Jones brings a lot of versatility they're lacking to the defensive front. He can be a stand-up player in certain downs and situations, but will make the most of his living as a 3-4 defensive end as a potential replacement for John Franklin-Myers while being the third man on the rotation as a rookie.
The Broncos desperately needed someone to help cut down on Zach Allen's usage while upgrading over Jordan Jackson, and Jones is that kind of player. There are even certain situations in which Denver can employ Jones as a nose tackle on passing downs to help give the pass rush some extra potency.
