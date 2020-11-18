SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos QB Drew Lock Reportedly Week-to-Week With 'Bad' Rib Injury

Zack Kelberman

Further testing on Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock purportedly revealed "bad" strains and bruising around his ribs that muddy his Week 11 availability.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Lock is considered "week-to-week" due to the injury, suffered in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. ESPN's Adam Schefter passed along slightly different hearsay, characterizing Lock as "day-to-day" with a “pretty severe strain and bruising" and noting the second-year signal-caller did not fracture any ribs.

"He will be day to day, but it is uncertain if he will be recovered to start Sunday vs. Miami," Schefter wrote on Twitter.

This aligns with Pelissero's previous report and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio's Monday declaration that Lock is "pretty sore" following Denver's 37-12 beatdown in Las Vegas. Fangio suggested that Lock could miss Wednesday's practice and, if the discomfort persists, perhaps the club's upcoming home showdown with the surging Dolphins.

“There's a chance of that," he said. "With his injury the way it is, it's an injury that I think is day to day where a lot of improvements can be made, and we'll see how he does with it.”

A continuing theme due to his makeshift offensive line, Lock was under duress from the opening snap against the Raiders, absorbing seven hits and two sacks. One particular blow to Lock’s midsection caused him visible discomfort throughout the game, though he did not miss a snap.

He finished 23-of-47 for 257 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions amid Denver's blowout defeat, dropping to 6-6 as the team's starter across two incomplete seasons, while the Broncos now sit 3-6 overall — all but eliminated from playoff contention.

The 24-year-old shrugged off the malady in his post-game conference call with reporters, suggesting his psyche hurt worse than his body.

"Nothing, I'm fine. I'll be good. I'm definitely frustrated after a day like that," he said. "There's a lot of stuff I need to work on and a lot of stuff I can get better at. So, we just have to keep pushing and practicing."

Behind Lock on the depth chart are Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, both of whom have made starts for the club in 2020. The Broncos also have former Jaguars veteran Blake Bortles on the practice squad.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated that Rypien, who defeated the New York Jets in Week 5, is in line to start if Lock cannot go.

"Brett Rypien held his own in his last chance as a starter. He may get another on Sunday," Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

