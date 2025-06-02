Bleacher Report Names Broncos as Trade Suitor for Falcons RB
Last week, it was Jacksonville's Travis Etienne.
This week, Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier is the latest NFL running back to be connected, second-hand, with the Denver Broncos.
In a recent fantasy-centric piece, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport suggested the Broncos trade for Allgeier, a "proven commodity" who would likely leapfrog rookie RJ Harvey in Denver's RB pecking order.
"Yes, the Denver Broncos just spent a Day 2 pick on rookie R.J. Harvey, who has been a darling of the fantasy community from the moment the pick was handed in. But Harvey is both an unproven commodity and an undersized ball-carrier, and Denver’s depth chart behind the rookie is, um, yeah," Davenport wrote on May 31.
"Allgeier would give the Broncos a proven commodity in the backfield. And with all due respect to Harvey, if he landed in the Mile High City he’d open the season as the team’s lead back."
A fourth-year pro, Allgeier eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie for the Falcons but was largely relegated to backup duties following the 2023 arrival of No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson. Still, he surpassed 600 ground yards each of the last two seasons, and has averaged a career 4.4 yards per carry, adding 47 receptions for 420 yards and two scores.
The BYU product is a talented, multi-faceted back who'd no doubt raise the floor of Denver's crowded RB room, comprised of Harvey, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie.
However, as in Etienne's case, the Broncos simply are content with their stable of runners. They had a chance to acquire a veteran prior to the Draft, and didn't. Instead the club used a high-round selection on Harvey and doubled- and tripled-down on their support of sophomore RB Audric Estime, who could open the 2025 season atop the depth chart.
“Year 2 for him. Just running style and his physicality, the things that got him drafted," head coach Sean Payton said last week of his expectations for Estime. "The things that we saw. [It was] a little bit harder for him last year—for a handful of these guys. I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough [touches]. He’s a back that requires enough touches. He’s going to get those opportunities.”