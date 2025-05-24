Broncos Could Form 'Stellar' Room by Acquiring Jaguars RB
Despite using a second-round pick on RJ Harvey and returning a host of incumbents, the Denver Broncos have been urged to explore the running back trade market.
Specifically, The Draft Network's Justin Melo argued the Broncos should acquire Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, listing the club among three potential landing spots that also include the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.
"Rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey projects as the starting running back in Sean Payton's backfield this season. The Denver Broncos invested a top-60 selection in Harvey, showcasing terrific faith in his abilities. It could pay major dividends, but relying on a rookie starter always comes with some inherent risk," Melo wrote on May 21.
"Sophomore fifth-rounder Audric Estime is the change-of-pace option on the roster as the short-yardage back. This room would benefit from having more experience, especially since Bo Nix is a sophomore quarterback. That's a lot of inexperience in the backfield. Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie shouldn't be guaranteed to make the roster either. Harvey, Etienne, and Estime would form a stellar three-man rotation."
A 2021 first-round selection and former Clemson national champion, Etienne has notched 2,691 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns across 637 carries (4.2 yards per tote), adding 132 catches for 1,046 yards and a receiving score across 44 career starts.
The 26-year-old appeared to fall out of favor with the Jaguars last season, losing the primary ball-carrying job to sophomore Tank Bigsby. His status was further muddied this offseason after Jacksonville used fourth- and seventh-round picks on RBs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, respectively.
Hence, heavy trade speculation which has yet to materialize.
The Broncos indeed lack experience depth behind (or in front of) Harvey, but the fact that he's the lone newcomer at the position is extremely telling. They could've drafted a second RB; they didn't. They could've signed a free agent; they didn't. They could've swung a deal for a veteran; they haven't.
And that's unlikely to change for Etienne.
"We’ll see growth in Year 2," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of his stable of backs. "We’re excited to see that with these guys, and that’s whether it’s [RB] Blake [Watson], [RB] Audric [Estime], [RB] Tyler Badie… Meaning I think a lot of times there’s this perception, ‘Oh a player was drafted.’ This list can vary. Now we understand there’s a need element, and we always pay attention to that, but we look forward to seeing their development just like we look forward to seeing the young receivers develop, and the same way in the secondary if we’re looking at [CB Kris] Abrams-Draine, I could go on and on. So this is one part of making your team better. Then you create that high-level competition. Ultimately—and these guys will hear this from me in two weeks in the team meeting along with the rest of the rookie class—we’re going to go by what we see. How you arrived here—this is a process. We’re trying to secure in order the best way to get the most for our draft. But once they’re here, it’s up to them to earn their stripes.”