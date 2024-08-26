Broncos Final Roster: 6 Pressing Questions After Preseason Finale
Denver Broncos fans have to feel good about the team going 3-0 in the preseason. Broncos Country also has reason to feel good about some of the performances in Sunday's preseason finale from players who are fighting to make the roster.
The Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-12 in Game 3 of the preseason.
Every year, teams have to make tough decisions about how to trim the roster down to 53 players. They have to risk that some players will be exposed to waivers, and could be coveted by other teams.
There will be arguments about whether the Broncos will keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but that's not the only decision they have to make. Let's look at other positions on the roster where the Broncos will have some tough decisions ahead.
Running Back: Keep Four?
Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have nailed down two of the running back spots, and though rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime did see some game action, it would be a shock if he didn't make the final cut. The question is whether the Broncos will keep a fourth running back on the final roster.
Tyler Badie and Blake Watson both played well, but the former continues to make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster. Are the Broncos inclined to keep four running backs, though?
Some of this could go back to how the Broncos would utilize fullback Michael Burton. Let's jump over to another position to see how Burton might factor there.
Tight End: Who's the Primary Blocker?
Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich will be the top two tight ends but neither one is a strong blocker. The Broncos don't have other tight ends who have shown enough consistency when it comes to blocking.
Thus, it's worth asking whether the Broncos should make Burton a fullback/tight end hybrid. That would allow the Broncos to keep four running backs.
The Broncos could stash multiple tight ends on the practice squad or they could look at the waiver wire for any veterans who are cut to add to the roster. But it's hard to point to any of the other tight ends on the roster as the one who should make the final cut.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wide Receiver: Who Stays, Who Goes?
No position will be more difficult to narrow down than the receiver position. The top four spots are locked up (Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr.) and the Broncos will likely keep fourth-round pick Troy Franklin.
While seventh-round rookie Devaughn Vele has impressed, Brandon Johnson continues to play well and Jalen Virgil has had his moments. All three are in contention for the final receiver spot on the 53-man roster.
There's a very real chance that Johnson could be claimed off waivers if the Broncos don't keep him. It may be best for the Broncos to trade Johnson because teams lower in waiver priority might be interested in getting him, without risking that a team higher in waivers will get him first.
For those Broncos who already have four accrued seasons, they can be safely cut but asked about returning to the practice squad. Lil'Jordan Humphrey is a top candidate here and the Broncos might do the same with Phillip Dorsett.
Offensive Line: Who Are the Depth Players to Keep?
If the Broncos keep three quarterbacks, as Sean Payton suggested post-game, they could keep only eight offensive linemen. This would mean cutting a depth player who has done reasonably well in the preseason.
Though the third-string offensive linemen struggled in Week 3, the second-string O-line did well for themselves. Matt Peart should be the swing tackle but Demontrey Jacobs has shown enough to make the 53-man roster.
As for the interior, Sam Mustipher is the clear choice to be the backup center. Guard is another question, as Calvin Throckmorton is the only one who has done enough to make it.
But if the Broncos keep only eight linemen, they may want to keep two interior guys for backups, which means there won't be room to keep Jacobs.
Cornerback: Who Rounds Out the Depth Chart?
We know that Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian have their roster spots secured. Because Riley Moss didn't play in Game 3, his spot is seemingly safe. And Levi Wallace showed enough vs. Arizona to warrant sticking around.
The Broncos could keep five or six cornerbacks and it appears likely that fifth-round rookie Kris Abrams-Draine will make it. Damarri Mathis injured his ankle early in the game, though, and if his timetable to return ends up being on the longer side, the Broncos could place him on season-ending injured reserve — unless they think it's for the best to let him find another team.
There are some other cornerbacks who showed enough to warrant making the team. Reese Taylor might have been the one who did the most to make the final cut.
Safety: Keep Four or Five?
Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke are the likely starters, but there are a number of safeties who impressed in the preseason, to the point it's worth asking whether the Broncos should keep five on the roster.
Devon Key has impressed for the most part and should be the No. 3 safety on the roster. Keidron Smith had another good outing, having his fingerprints on yet another takeaway, and might be the fourth safety. But JL Skinner played well on special teams, so he's not out of the running.
If the Broncos keep five safeties, that means one less player at another position. It's possible this might come down to special teams, and if so, Skinner might have the edge.
The final 53-man roster deadline is on Tuesday, August 27. We'll have our answers then.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!