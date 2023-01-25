Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg

The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg.

ESPN's Field Yates broke the news on Wednesday.

"While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.

Brought in by Broncos GM George Paton in September in the wake of Hackett's head-scratching decision-making and clock management, Rosburg brought experience and a veteran presence the organization desperately needed. After helping clean things up from an on-the-field operational perspective, Rosburg became second in line to replace the fired Hackett following a disastrous Christmas Day performance where the team relinquished a 50-burger to the Los Angeles Rams amid Bronco-on-Bronco altercations on the bench during the game.

With defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero rejecting the Broncos' interim head coach offer, Rosburg took over for Denver’s final two games of the season. Rosburg's Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs exceedingly close (a game that had a horrific offensive pass interference call against Courtland Sutton that could have changed the outcome), and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at home, with the opponent playing its starters for a majority of the game.

Following the regular season, Fowler reported that Rosburg made a pitch for the head-coaching job during his end-of-season meeting with ownership. While Fowler stated the Broncos' ownership group appreciated the plan and would consider it, Rosburg will now be considering other options in football.

Whether Rosburg winds up a special teams coordinator again in the league, a position he held for 24 years, or he goes back to working in a health care venture involving hyperbaric oxygen therapy for healing athletes, Broncos Country is sure to miss his entertaining (and long-winded) press conferences and his two-game stint as the head coach of the organization.

