Broncos Unveil First Look at Rookie Duo in Sunset Orange Uniform
Denver Broncos fans have gotten a look at the team's 2025 draft class in practice jerseys and helmets. The Broncos held rookie minicamp over the weekend of May 9, where first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey, third-round wideout Pat Bryant, and the team's entire draft class debuted at Dove Valley.
However, in the wake of the NFLPA's 2025 Rookie Premiere, where 42 league rookies are gathered to expose them to the business side of the NFL, Broncos Country got its first look at Harvey and Bryant in the team's Sunset Orange home jersey.
Harvey and Bryant represented the Broncos at the NFLPA event, although it's unclear why Barron wasn't there. Fans will get a kick out of seeing the Broncos' two rookies standing side by side with the other 2025 draftees at the NFLPA rookie premier.
In the picture below, pay special attention to Harvey (No. 37), who's only one player away from the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 6 overall pick, Ashton Jeanty (No. 2). Notice how similar in build the two AFC West running backs are.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
An even better comparison pic is the one zoomed in and cropped by an X user. Notice the size of Harvey's quads (thighs) relative to Jeanty's. The new 'quad-zilla,' indeed.
The Broncos are excited by their 2025 draft class, and each of the team's first six picks are expected to contribute right away, including third-round defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones, fourth-round linebacker Que Robinson, and sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton sounds smitten by the team's seventh-round pick, tight end Caleb Lohner. The 6-foot-7 former basketball star might be perceived as a late-round flyer, but Payton has big plans for him, although it's going to take some time to round him into shape.
Lohner only played 54 snaps of Division I college football at Utah, after playing five years of basketball for the Utes, BYU, and Baylor. But it's possible he contributes much earlier than expected, which could put the entire draft class into play in 2025.
For obvious reasons, most of the focus is on the impact Barron can make on defense and what Harvey can do to provide the Broncos a plausible running game, finally. Bryant is also a sleeper to contribute on offense out of the gates.
Recommended Articles
The Broncos will reconvene at Dove Valley for May 27-29's voluntary minicamp. That'll mix the veterans with the rookies and inch the Broncos closer to training camp, which doesn't kick off until late July.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!