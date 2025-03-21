Broncos' Five Burning Roster Needs Post-FA Revealed by NFL.com
The Denver Broncos secured a monster free agent class by signing safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and tight end Evan Engram. All three players fill immediate needs for the Broncos, making the team even more dangerous and competitive.
However, not every need can be filled through free agency. With the draft fast approaching, NFL.com's Dan Parr highlighted running back, wide receiver, cornerback, tight end, and defensive line as the Broncos' five big remaining roster needs.
"The Broncos have put themselves in a position where they can focus on strengthening the supporting cast around Bo Nix after his highly encouraging first season with the team," Parr wrote. "RB1 is the need that stands out most, but receiver is another spot to target with Courtland Sutton’s contract expiring after the 2025 campaign. Denver could improve the depth on defense, especially at cornerback and on the front line, but the roster looks to be in pretty good shape on that side of the ball."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Building around Nix in his second season is paramount to surpassing the Broncos' 2024 results. Running back is the biggest question mark on the roster, as Javonte Williams has defected to Dallas, leaving Denver with Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime as the headliners of the room.
Luckily, the draft is stocked to the gills with running back talent, allowing the Broncos to grab one in any round, whether early or late. Sean Payton has clearly stated that he’s happy with the receiver talent on the roster.
However, with Courtland Sutton needing an extension and the price for wideouts climbing with no end in sight, Denver needs to consider drafting and developing one this year, grabbing a wideout with slot ability to give the offense another dimension.
Corner is an underrated need, with Riley Moss sustaining a few injuries over his first two seasons and JaQuan McMillian being sometimes inconsistent. Kris Abrams-Draine looks promising, but the Broncos need more depth.
Although the Broncos signed Engram, he’s 30, and they don’t have anyone reliable behind him. There are also many tight ends in the draft that could play a role similar to Engram's role as a pass catcher or an in-line blocker, and the Broncos could use either skill set.
The defensive line should be a focus as three of Denver's top guys are entering a contract year. You can never have enough defensive linemen in rotation, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Eagles, embarrassing Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
The Broncos still have needs to address in the upcoming draft, but with how well they managed free agency, the team will have much more freedom to take the best players available, no matter where. If Payton and GM George Paton can create another stellar draft class, the Broncos will be AFC darlings for the foreseeable future.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!